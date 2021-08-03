Former Coleraine Academy star linked with Serie A move

Sam McClelland, who left the Bannsiders to join Chelsea back in 2018, is reportedly being tracked by a number of Italian clubs according to Tribal Football.

The website report Venezia have come forward to "register their interest" and are eager to wrap up a deal for the towering centre back quickly in the face of local Italian competition.

It is thought they are likely to seek an initial loan arrangement for McClelland.

Sam McClelland in action for Northern Ireland against Ukraine

Venezia were promoted to Serie A via the play-offs last season.

McClelland has made a big impression in his three years at Stamford Bridge and signed his first professional deal with the club in 2019.

His development didn't go unnoticed at international level either as the Limavady man earned his first senior cap for Northern Ireland back in June coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 friendly defeat against Ukraine.

The 19-year-old, who is yet to make a senior appearance for Chelsea, said playing for his country was a "dream come true".