Former Coleraine and Crusaders defender praised after retirement call following 'incredible career'

Dundela have praised Howard Beverland’s “incredible career” after confirming the former Coleraine and Crusaders defender is set to hang up his boots.

Beverland started his career with the Bannsiders and went on to make 322 appearances for his boyhood club across two spells.

He joined Crusaders in 2016, winning an Irish League title and Irish Cup crown during his time at Seaview alongside making nine appearances on the European stage, including in Champions League fixtures against Copenhagen and Ludogorets.

Beverland went on to enjoy spells at Ballyclare Comrades, Portadown, Bangor and the Duns, who he joined in January and played nine times in the Championship last term.

Howard Beverland celebrates after winning the Premiership with Crusaders in 2018. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Inpho)

"After an incredible career, Howard Beverland has decided to hang up his boots and move on from the club,” Dundela posted on social media. “From the moment he joined, Howard's attitude and professionalism stood out.

"He gave everything on and off the pitch and has been a real role model for the younger lads in the team.

“It's been a pleasure having you at the club, Howard. Enjoy your well-earned retirement - you'll always be part of the Duns family.”

Speaking to the News Letter last year, Beverland reflected fondly on his four years at Crusaders which brought silverware success.

"I joined at 26 and those next number of years were probably my peak years, so it was great to have that platform to be at a club that were winning and challenging,” he said. “With that comes a lot of added pressure in big games, but that's what you want to be involved in and look back on with huge satisfaction.

"You've memories like the day of coming from behind to beat Ballymena at the Showgrounds to pip Coleraine to the league title that year, the Irish Cup final win against Ballinamallard and the European trips too.

"Those experiences are why you play and you have to be grateful for them. Looking back on them sometimes feels surreal...there are top players that never get an opportunity to play in Europe.