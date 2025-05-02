Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Howard Beverland believes his former Coleraine team-mate Ruaidhri Higgins will be able to attract star quality to The Showgrounds after being confirmed as Bannsiders boss and feels that prior connection can help set him up for success.

Following Dean Shiels’ departure on Wednesday, Coleraine moved quickly to appoint ex-Derry City boss Higgins, who rounded out his playing career at the County Londonderry club, ahead of next week’s European play-off semi-final against either Crusaders or Dungannon Swifts.

Higgins spent over three years in charge of the Candystripes, guiding them to FAI Cup glory in 2022 and narrowly missed out on league success, recording two second-placed finishes before ending last term in fourth.

The 40-year-old is highly-regarded and his first task will be trying to guide Coleraine back into Europe for the first time since 2021 before turning attentions to next season, where his squad will be boosted by the arrival of Linfield talisman Joel Cooper.

Ruaidhri Higgins has been appointed as Coleraine boss. (Photo by David Cavan)

Other high-profile names have been linked with a summer switch and Beverland feels Higgins has the reputation required to attract top talent.

"There's no doubt that more players will follow,” said Beverland. “Ruaidhri will have plenty of contacts throughout the country and his profile is high so he will be able to attract top quality players.

"The contracts seem quite lucrative as well, it's a full-time environment and it's a nice part of the world around Coleraine, Portrush and Portstewart.

"People will be excited to get behind this project which is building and it feels a bit like Larne once upon a time. You can see how they went from strength to strength in a short space of time and I think that will be the aim for clubs now with investment to get there."

Coleraine haven’t won an Irish League title since 1974 and lifted just three major trophies this century, but with the significant investment made by new owner Henry Ross and a transition into full-time football, Beverland knows expectations on Higgins will be high.

"The new ownership has definitely increased the expectations,” he added. “You can see they aren't going to be content with a top-six finish anymore - they want to be up there.

"Larne have probably set the pinnacle for clubs who can build towards success, European football and no doubt the owner will be demanding more because that's where the money lies.

"That's where the return is and it's an interesting time in the league with huge money coming in and you can see with how Coleraine have spent already. With that comes the expectation."

Higgins made 43 Premiership appearances for Coleraine before retiring to take up a coaching position at former club Dundalk and it was always evident to Beverland he was set for a successful post-playing career.

"You could see his quality and why he had played at the top level,” he said. “Off the pitch, he knows what he wants and is very detailed in his communication.

"He probably could have stood up and gave team talks before games – he was always at that level where you could tell he would go into coaching and management.

"That affiliation with the club helps too. The fans will definitely get behind him and I'm looking forward to seeing how it goes.

"Every club is always evolving and when you go back it's never the same. I found that myself when I went back to Coleraine for a second stint.

"He's going back to a club that has evolved a lot and the expectations when Ruaidhri was there as a player to where they'll be now and moving forward are very different.