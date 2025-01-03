Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banbridge Rangers goalkeeper McKenzie Pauley admits it “doesn’t get any bigger” than facing off against reigning Irish Cup champions Cliftonville.

The Mid-Ulster Intermediate A outfit began their competition run back in August, defeating Valley Rangers before picking up further wins over Sirocco Works, Wakehurst and Queen’s University, where former Crusaders and Larne shot-stopper Pauley shone in a penalty shootout triumph.

That has helped set up a dream fifth round clash with Jim Magilton’s Reds, who ended their 45-year wait for Irish Cup glory by beating Linfield at Windsor Park last season – Ronan Hale proving to be the hero after netting an extra-time brace.

This is undoubtedly the biggest moment in Banbridge Rangers’ history with the Cheney Park club only formed in 2005 and this marks their furthest run in the Irish Cup.

Former Larne and Crusaders youngster McKenzie Pauley joined MUFL Intermediate A side Banbridge Rangers during the summer. (Photo by Banbridge Rangers FC)

It’ll be an emotional afternoon at Solitude as respects are paid to Michael Newberry following his sudden death earlier this week aged 27.

A minute’s silence will be held around the grounds on Saturday for Newberry, who joined Cliftonville from Linfield during the summer, and former Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer.

"On behalf of myself and everyone connected with Banbridge Rangers we would like to pass on our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Michael Newberry and everyone at Cliftonville Football Club,” said Pauley. “With it being the club’s first time in the fifth round, the dream was to draw one of the country’s big teams and of course it doesn’t get any bigger than the cup holders.

"It’s a game that everyone at the club has been looking forward to since the draw was made. It will be a special day for the club and it’s one that everyone involved behind the scenes at the club who do so much for the club and make this all possible and the supporters deserve.

"Our support this year has been tremendous and Saturday will be no different as we have five buses filled and still more coming in which shows how big of an occasion this is for everyone. This is our club’s 20th anniversary and it’s a great way to start the year.”

Pauley progressed through the academies at Glentoran, Larne and Crusaders, making his Premiership debut for the Inver Reds aged 16 while also winning the U20 league title during time spent at Seaview.

His search for senior experience has brought him to Armagh City, Queen’s University, Ballymacash Rangers and now Banbridge, where he’s loving every moment.

"I’ve loved my time at Banbridge Rangers and I’ve been made very welcome by everyone, from the great people involved in running the club to the players, staff, sponsors and supporters,” he added. “It’s a proper family club where everyone knows everyone from top to bottom of the club and anyone involved is made very welcome.

"It’s been great getting consistent minutes and hopefully I have showed my worth to the club. It’s been a great opportunity to develop and improve myself and to keep learning.”

Pauley will likely be coming up against Irish League legend Joe Gormley this weekend with the 35-year-old currently sitting top of the Premiership goalscoring charts having netted 15 times in 20 league appearances, edging ever closer to 300 for Cliftonville.

"As a Hatchetman I know all too well how good Joe Gormley is and even after all these years still being the top scorer in the league proves his elite quality,” he said. “I will relish the opportunity to test myself against a man who can only be described as an Irish League legend.