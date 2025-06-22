Former Crusaders and Portadown goalkeeper seals Irish League move

Premier Intermediate League outfit Ballymacash Rangers have announced the signing of former Ballymena United and Crusaders goalkeeper Jordan Williamson following his departure from Portadown.

Having started out at the Crues before enjoying spells with Knockbreda and PSNI, Williamson was signed by Ballymena boss David Jeffrey in January 2019 and went on to make 86 appearances across competitions.

The last of those was a 4-0 Irish Cup final loss to Stephen Baxter’s Crusaders at Windsor Park in May 2023, which came 12 months on from a devastating defeat against the same opposition when Josh Robinson and Johnny McMurray scored in the dying seconds of both normal and extra time to deny Ballymena a first competition success since 1989.

Williamson returned to Seaview ahead of the 2023/24 campaign hoping to challenge Jonny Tuffey for the number one spot, but the 30-year-old ultimately made just one Premiership appearance and was sent off during an Irish Cup penalty shootout defeat to Ards.

Ballymacash Rangers have confirmed the signing of former Crusaders goalkeeper Jordan Williamson. (Photo by Ballymacash Rangers)

After leaving Crusaders, Williamson had offers from clubs either side of the border, but opted to join NAFL Division 2B outfit Lower Shankill with a view to getting himself back fully fit before looking up the pyramid once again.

He arrived at Portadown in January and made two Premiership appearances before the Shamrock Park outfit confirmed his departure last month – they’ve since signed former Linfield shot-stopper Alex Moore to compete with established number one Aaron McCarey, who was named the club’s Player of the Year in his debut campaign.

Ballymacash posted on social media: “Ballymacash Rangers are very pleased to announce the signing of Jordan Williamson from Portadown FC

"The 30-year-old goalkeeper joins us from the Premiership club, after previous spells with Crusaders and Ballymena United. A very warm welcome to the club, Jordan.”

Williamson is Gary Hamilton’s latest signing as Ballymacash look to strengthen ahead of next season’s third-tier campaign with the likes of striker Adam Neale also joining on a permanent deal from newly-promoted Premiership side Bangor.

In a previous interview with the News Letter after joining Lower Shankill, Williamson spoke about rediscovering his love for football following a spell out through injury.

"It has been a tough couple of years with opportunities and injuries to my back,” he said in October. "Everyone wants to play Irish League football, but the main priority is getting back to playing regularly and enjoying the game I love.

"Whether it be Irish League or not, my main focus is enjoyment.