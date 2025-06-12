Former Crusaders goalkeeper with 'big potential' makes permanent move to Championship club

Former Crusaders youngster Ryan Kerr has joined Championship outfit Dundela on a permanent basis following the expiration of his contract at Seaview.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was confirmed last month that 19-year-old goalkeeper Kerr would be leaving Crusaders alongside the likes of Jimmy Callacher, Billy Joe Burns and Adam Lecky – all three have reunited with former boss Stephen Baxter at Carrick Rangers.

Kerr was understood to have generated Premiership interest but has opted to return to Dundela, where he spent the latter part of last season on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his Premiership debut during the 2023/24 season and impressed as Declan Caddell’s side reached the Co Antrim Shield semi-finals last term.

Ryan Kerr in action for Crusaders last season. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Kerr was a regular in Crusaders’ matchday squads, playing understudy to former Northern Ireland international Jonny Tuffey, before being loaned to Dundela in January, making eight league appearances.

He received praise from Tuffey last season after playing a key role in Crusaders’ Co Antrim Shield win over Linfield.

“The biggest thing is his potential because there is bags of it there,” said Tuffey, who has won three Irish Cup crowns since returning home from Scotland. "For me, working closely with Ryan alongside goalkeeping coach Davy McClelland, it is Ryan's application and his want to learn and work and improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is never done asking questions on the basics and little things he can improve on.

"And the big thing for me is it is easy to ask those questions, but he wants to implement the answers and advice he is given. He wants to find the best way for him.

"I have worked with Ryan for a couple of seasons now, but this season we have got even closer.

"It has been me, Ryan and David working as a close-knit and tight unit. As I say, he is an absolute joy to work with and his work ethic and application is first-class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think there is big potential there because he is trying to establish himself. The world can be his oyster if he continues to develop and learn, and continues to have the work ethic he has."

Crues chief Caddell also hailed Kerr’s potential and had no hesitation in handing him senior opportunities last term.

"He is a kid with a load of potential,” Caddell said in October. “He has a mature head on young shoulders.

"It's his work ethic that makes him the player he is, and why he is doing so well.