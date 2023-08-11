Arthurs had only got into playing senior football a couple of years prior having focused his attention on motocross up to that point, earning a move to the top-flight Crues after impressing for Bangor Swifts.

He capped off his first season with the Seaview outfit by making a substitute appearance in their 2008/09 Irish Cup final victory over rivals Cliftonville, replacing hero Mark Dickson who had scored the only goal at Windsor Park to secure a first crown since 1968.

Stephen Baxter’s side have won it another three times since and while Arthurs gets ready for first round action with new club Abbey Villa against Bryansburn Rangers, he says memories of that afternoon have sweetened over time as the magnitude sank in.

The victorious Crusaders team celebrates winning the 2008/09 Irish Cup final against Cliftonville at Windsor Park, Belfast. PIC: COLM LENAGHAN/PACEMAKER

"I didn’t appreciate it to the full like I should have when I was part of the winning team, but I was young and green when I went in at Crusaders,” he said. “I didn't play football or wasn't involved in the Irish League, so I didn't know the magnitude of the Irish Cup at the time.

"I always laugh and say I wish I could have done that when I was 25/26 and understood what was going on.

"I was fortunate to be in the squad and play 20 minutes that day at Windsor Park. I still have the jersey and medal.

"We had a great day where we all got dressed up in suits, did the pre-match and watched videos.

"The day maybe passed me by a bit and went over my head because it was such an experience.

"I won't get a chance to play in a final again! If my brother (Ben, currently at Bangor) could get a chance it would be great to go to one again with somebody that was involved."

Arthurs has played the majority of his career in the top two-flights of Northern Irish football but left Ards this summer to join younger brother Adam at Northern Amateur Division 1A outfit Abbey Villa, credited with a debut brace in their 5-1 Steel & Sons Cup win over Ballynahinch Olympic – although he’s only claiming one with the other an own goal.

His arrival adds great experience to a squad chasing promotion and he’s already getting to grips with the rigours as Abbey Villa play in three different cup competitions this month while balancing league duties.

"My younger brother has played there for a lot of years,” he said of the move. “It's closer to home and they look like they have a great team so there's the chance of some success.

"I could have stayed at Ards and I was well looked after there, but I have two kids and it's a bit more relaxed on a Saturday morning now.

"The problem that I can see is, which my aching bones are learning quickly, that there's a lot of cup football to play!