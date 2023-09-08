News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Former Crusaders youngster starts season with nine goals in four games - including five in 7-2 cup win - as he targets Irish League return

After getting a taste of Premiership football during his time with Crusaders, Thomas Burns is eager to make strides towards an Irish League return – and he’s certainly going the right way about it.
By Johnny Morton
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:02 BST- 3 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 16:09 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old made three league appearances for the Seaview outfit at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, including playing 90 minutes against Glentoran, after impressing for the successful reserves side, but that would be his final involvement at the Crues.

Since then, Burns has taken the step down into amateur football with Lisburn Rangers, Rosario YC and made a move to Mid-Ulster Intermediate B outfit Lower Maze this summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The forward has made a lightning fast start to life with his new club, scoring nine goals in the opening four games, including five in their 7-2 Steel & Sons Cup second round victory over Crewe United.

Thomas Burns receives his man of the match award after scoring five goals in a cup win against Crewe United. PIC: Lower Maze FCThomas Burns receives his man of the match award after scoring five goals in a cup win against Crewe United. PIC: Lower Maze FC
Thomas Burns receives his man of the match award after scoring five goals in a cup win against Crewe United. PIC: Lower Maze FC
Most Popular

He netted twice last weekend in another 7-2 triumph for Alan Parker’s side – this time in a league win against Rectory Rangers – and Burns is determined to work his way back up the pyramid.

"All my mates would be out there,” he said on the move to Lower Maze. “Alan contacted me and he had some great plans for me and with my mates being out there I wanted to get back out and push myself.

"I just want to keep on going up and see how far I can go in my career.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Having mates around you playing football is one of the best things.

"When you don't know many people it can be hard to settle in but when you have mates and a manager that you trust, as you can see, it helps you a lot.

"Scoring as many goals as I can and trying to get recognised is my aim and hopefully I can make it."

This summer has seen a number of players make the move from amateur sides into the Irish League with the likes of Andy Mooney, Jackson Nesbitt and Tiarnan Mulvenna all joining Glenavon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another Premiership striker, Danny Purkis, is a shining example for Burns with the current Carrick Rangers forward starring in the top-flight having previously spent time with Abbey Villa and East Belfast.

"It's harder to get noticed maybe when you go down,” he added. “You have to score a lot of goals to get noticed so for me to score those type of goals at the minute is lucky and I'm grateful that it has fallen to me.

"To go down and try to get back up is hard but it can be done. A prime example is probably Danny Purkis. He came down and is now flying again."

As a young attacking player, there aren’t many better to learn from than Crusaders stalwarts Paul Heatley and Jordan Owens, and Burns has been able to take lessons from his time at Seaview that will hopefully stand him in good stead for the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's different gravy (playing in the Premiership),” he reflected. “Once you get on the pitch it's fast-paced and can be hard to get into it.

"It's a challenge that I loved and I want to try and get back there.

"It was unreal to get a taste of having a big crowd with you when you're on the ball, taking a shot and being cheered on. It feels unbelievable.

"They (Heatley and Owens) are great personalities and good craic. Getting to know them and seeing how they go about their game was something I took from them and I'll take that forward."

Related topics:PremiershipGlentoran