Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old made three league appearances for the Seaview outfit at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, including playing 90 minutes against Glentoran, after impressing for the successful reserves side, but that would be his final involvement at the Crues.

Since then, Burns has taken the step down into amateur football with Lisburn Rangers, Rosario YC and made a move to Mid-Ulster Intermediate B outfit Lower Maze this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward has made a lightning fast start to life with his new club, scoring nine goals in the opening four games, including five in their 7-2 Steel & Sons Cup second round victory over Crewe United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Burns receives his man of the match award after scoring five goals in a cup win against Crewe United. PIC: Lower Maze FC

He netted twice last weekend in another 7-2 triumph for Alan Parker’s side – this time in a league win against Rectory Rangers – and Burns is determined to work his way back up the pyramid.

"All my mates would be out there,” he said on the move to Lower Maze. “Alan contacted me and he had some great plans for me and with my mates being out there I wanted to get back out and push myself.

"I just want to keep on going up and see how far I can go in my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having mates around you playing football is one of the best things.

"When you don't know many people it can be hard to settle in but when you have mates and a manager that you trust, as you can see, it helps you a lot.

"Scoring as many goals as I can and trying to get recognised is my aim and hopefully I can make it."

This summer has seen a number of players make the move from amateur sides into the Irish League with the likes of Andy Mooney, Jackson Nesbitt and Tiarnan Mulvenna all joining Glenavon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Premiership striker, Danny Purkis, is a shining example for Burns with the current Carrick Rangers forward starring in the top-flight having previously spent time with Abbey Villa and East Belfast.

"It's harder to get noticed maybe when you go down,” he added. “You have to score a lot of goals to get noticed so for me to score those type of goals at the minute is lucky and I'm grateful that it has fallen to me.

"To go down and try to get back up is hard but it can be done. A prime example is probably Danny Purkis. He came down and is now flying again."

As a young attacking player, there aren’t many better to learn from than Crusaders stalwarts Paul Heatley and Jordan Owens, and Burns has been able to take lessons from his time at Seaview that will hopefully stand him in good stead for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's different gravy (playing in the Premiership),” he reflected. “Once you get on the pitch it's fast-paced and can be hard to get into it.

"It's a challenge that I loved and I want to try and get back there.

"It was unreal to get a taste of having a big crowd with you when you're on the ball, taking a shot and being cheered on. It feels unbelievable.