Former Derry City and Ballymena United striker 'can't wait to get started' with new Irish League challenge

Former Ballymena United striker David Parkhouse says he “can’t wait to get started” after joining Premier Intermediate League outfit Moyola Park.

Parkhouse started his career with Sheffield United, where he enjoyed multiple loan spells, including at the likes of Stevenage, Hartlepool and Derry City, who he joined on a permanent basis in 2021.

The 25-year-old scored 11 times across 34 Premier Division appearances for the Candystripes in 2019 and registered a further 17 outings before signing for Ballymena.

During his time at The Showgrounds, Parkhouse had a temporary stint with Cliftonville and joined Championship outfit H&W Welders at the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

David Parkhouse, pictured during his time on loan at Cliftonville, has joined Moyola Park. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

The former Northern Ireland youth international scored nine league goals for Paul Kee’s side last season as they narrowly missed out on a shot at Premiership promotion and will now ply his trade at Moyola under new manager Marty Smith.

"I can’t wait to get started at Moyola Park,” said Parkhouse. “I’m looking forward to meeting everyone associated with the club and pushing on. Exciting times ahead.”

Former Coleraine U20 head coach Smith has taken his first step into senior management with Moyola ahead of next season and feels the arrival of Parkhouse adds quality to his squad.

"We are delighted David has joined us at Moyola,” said Smith. “He adds significant quality and experience to an already strong group and he will have a big part to play for us next season.