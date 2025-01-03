“He is an outstanding person & goalkeeper. We wish Tadhg every success as he moves onto a new challenge."

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Derry City goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan feels “ready for a new challenge” after linking up with Paddy McLaughlin once again at Glenavon while the Lurgan Blues have also confirmed three departures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan previously spent time on the books of Huddersfield Town before enjoying spells in the League of Ireland at Galway United, Cork City, Waterford, Treaty United, Bohemians and Derry City.

The 27-year-old had been at the Candystripes for the last two seasons, working with McLaughlin while he served as assistant manager to Ruaidhri Higgins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan was understudy to Brian Maher at the Brandywell but will now look to compete with Gareth Deane for the number one spot at Mourneview Park after signing an 18-month contract.

James Carroll has left Glenavon to rejoin Loughgall. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“I am delighted to join Glenavon,” Ryan told the club’s website. “I am excited at the prospect of working with Paddy McLaughlin again and helping the club to be successful.

“I have had a good two years with Derry but feel that I am ready for a new challenge. From the conversations I have had with Paddy, I think I will enjoy the challenge of playing for Glenavon in the Irish Premiership.”

McLaughlin added: “I am pleased that Tadhg has agreed to sign for us. Having worked with him before I know first hand the quality he has.

"He has agility, athleticism and is technically very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is very highly rated in the League of Ireland. He had offers from clubs both in the Republic and Northern Ireland but has decided to continue his career at Mourneview Park.”

Derry City goalkeeping coach Michael Dougherty, who spent the entirety of his playing career in the Irish League at clubs including Crusaders, Glentoran and Larne, said: "I personally want to thank Tadhg for everything he gave myself, the GKs & the club over the past 2 seasons.

“He is an outstanding person & goalkeeper. We wish Tadhg every success as he moves onto a new challenge."