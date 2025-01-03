Former Derry City goalkeeper 'ready for a new challenge' in the Irish League while Glenavon confirm three departures
Ryan previously spent time on the books of Huddersfield Town before enjoying spells in the League of Ireland at Galway United, Cork City, Waterford, Treaty United, Bohemians and Derry City.
The 27-year-old had been at the Candystripes for the last two seasons, working with McLaughlin while he served as assistant manager to Ruaidhri Higgins.
Ryan was understudy to Brian Maher at the Brandywell but will now look to compete with Gareth Deane for the number one spot at Mourneview Park after signing an 18-month contract.
“I am delighted to join Glenavon,” Ryan told the club’s website. “I am excited at the prospect of working with Paddy McLaughlin again and helping the club to be successful.
“I have had a good two years with Derry but feel that I am ready for a new challenge. From the conversations I have had with Paddy, I think I will enjoy the challenge of playing for Glenavon in the Irish Premiership.”
McLaughlin added: “I am pleased that Tadhg has agreed to sign for us. Having worked with him before I know first hand the quality he has.
"He has agility, athleticism and is technically very good.
“He is very highly rated in the League of Ireland. He had offers from clubs both in the Republic and Northern Ireland but has decided to continue his career at Mourneview Park.”
Derry City goalkeeping coach Michael Dougherty, who spent the entirety of his playing career in the Irish League at clubs including Crusaders, Glentoran and Larne, said: "I personally want to thank Tadhg for everything he gave myself, the GKs & the club over the past 2 seasons.
“He is an outstanding person & goalkeeper. We wish Tadhg every success as he moves onto a new challenge."
Meanwhile, Glenavon have confirmed the permanent departures of James Carroll and Cohen Henderson to Loughgall and Oxford Sunnyside respectively while Jamie Doran has joined Newry City on loan for the rest of this season.
