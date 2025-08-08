Former Derry City star admits Ballymena United contract extension 'was done quite quickly' ahead of Irish League campaign

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin with Patrick McEleney. (Photo by Ballymena United)

Former Derry City star Patrick McEleney admits his Ballymena United contract extension was “done quite quickly” and he now wants to help the Sky Blues climb the Premiership table.

McEleney represented a transfer coup for The Showgrounds outfit when he arrived in January and showed what he’s capable of by scoring three times in 15 appearances last term.

The 32-year-old brings significant experience to Ballymena having won three Premier Division titles with Dundalk alongside four FAI Cups – two at Oriel Park and a further brace with Derry City.

McEleney also spent time across the water at Oldham Athletic and will have a key role to play for Jim Ervin’s side this term as they get their league campaign underway against Glenavon on Saturday.

Ballymena have enjoyed an impressive summer of recruitment with McEleney joined by the likes of Daire O’Connor, Matthew Clarke and David Toure, and he’s excited for the future.

“I’ve loved it here so far, and when the club came to me about extending, it was done quite quickly,” he told the club’s website. “I came in with an open mind and was looking forward to a new challenge – the changing room has been brilliant.

“It’s about pushing on now – finishing higher up the table and seeing what we can do in the cups. I want to play as much as I can and help the younger lads around me too.”

Another player who has committed his future to Ballymena is teenager James Hood after breaking into the senior side last season.

The 18-year-old, who is a Northern Ireland U18 Schoolboy international, made 10 Premiership appearances throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

“I’ve really enjoyed it since coming into the first team and I’m really happy to be offered a new contract,” he said. “It’s great to have been given opportunities to play at the highest level, and now I want to keep pushing on.