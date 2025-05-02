Former Dungannon Swifts star always felt 'leader' Rodney McAree was 'destined for big things'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having shared a dressing room with “leader” Rodney McAree and played alongside him in Dungannon Swifts’ last trip to an Irish Cup final, it comes as no surprise to Shane McCabe that his former team-mate has gone on to forge a successful career in management too.

McAree spent time on the books of Liverpool, Bristol City and Fulham as a player before moving into coaching with his beloved Swifts and is now on the cusp of delivering a magical maiden Irish Cup crown with Dungannon meeting reigning champions Cliftonville this weekend.

The 50-year-old has had spells away from Stangmore Park, taking charge of both Coleraine and Glentoran, but County Tyrone has always been home and it’s that connection with the club which makes this season’s success extra special.

In the build-up to Saturday’s showdown, McAree has spoken about how he spent years kicking footballs around the club while his father Joe was serving as manager, so he knows more than most just how much another taste of the biggest occasion means to the supporters – because he is one.

McCabe joined Dungannon from Ballinamallard United in 2004, spending the next few years playing alongside McAree in the Setanta Cup and on the European stage, and it was clear he possessed all the attributes to thrive in a future career beyond the pitch.

"Rodney was always destined for big things,” said McCabe. “Rodney would have been a leader when I came in and I had to try and get my position alongside Rodney or in his place.

"Rodney and I had a great chemistry and played fantastically well together, but my word we would have let each other know too...we had some battles on the training pitch.

"Sometimes we disagreed but Rodney ingrained himself in Dungannon. He went to Coleraine and I think he was mistreated...they'd bite your hand off to get Rodney now.

"He has shown a great attitude, response and what Dungannon do is go against the grain. They prove to people that they can be successful and Rodney is such a fantastic coach.

"What a player he was too - he could do most things. He's a great guy and he's destined for big things...I really hope it comes on Saturday because he's a great fella and I've so much time for him.”

McAree has followed in the footsteps of dad Joe, a legendary Irish League figure who continues to produce star talent at Dungannon United Youth, by securing a fourth-placed Premiership finish this term – the highest in Dungannon’s history since his father did it back-to-back two decades ago.

Just like Rodney this year, Joe was named Manager of the Year for the same significant achievement and the pair often have light-hearted debate over who is the better boss – a title McCabe feels Joe will be all too happy to hand over if his son lifts the Irish Cup this weekend.

"I think Joe McAree would maybe enviously hand over the mantle that Rodney is a better manager than him and I'd love to be in their company when that happens!” laughed McCabe. "Joe's a brilliant character and I have so much time for him.

"We would have been at loggerheads too and you'd be separating Joe and Rodney in the changing room when they were going at it, but that was the real energy and will to win.

"I loved it and I bounced off their energy. It would be brilliant for Rodney to hand the Irish Cup to his daddy...both would have a wry smile."

The current crop of Dungannon stars is arguably the club’s best squad since their last Irish Cup final appearance and McCabe feels there’s one player in particular who could cause Cliftonville serious problems.

"John McGovern is an absolute nightmare,” he said. “He has a fantastic physique, gets himself in the right areas, can run channels, can bully defenders - the only thing he can improve on is link-up play.

"If he does that then you have one hell of a player.

"There's sprinkles of quality all over the place - Leo Alves, Kealan Dillon, James Knowles, Gael Bigirimana, Steven Scott, Adam Glenny, what a player he is. He's unbelievable and can even go into midfield.

"The fluidity of what I've watched with Dungannon is brilliant and I've loved watching them. I enjoy watching Cliftonville too and it's going to be a game for the football purist."

While McCabe feels it’s still a contest at the moment, he concedes Irish Cup glory would leave McAree’s men as the clear winner when it comes to Dungannon’s best-ever team.

"That's a very hard question to answer!" he laughed. “If they win the Irish Cup then they can definitely take claim to being the best team in Dungannon's history, no doubt about that.

"The way it lies now, we could hold our own with the Setanta Cup and European journeys.

"We missed out to Linfield, but I really hope this Dungannon side can make that claim of being the best team ever and it would be brilliant.