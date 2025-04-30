Former Dungannon Swifts star remembers 'more of the one I lost than the day I won' - but is backing current crop to seal Irish Cup glory
Dungannon created club history 18 years ago when they reached their first-ever Irish Cup final, meeting David Jeffrey’s all-conquering Linfield who had registered a silverware treble the previous season.
Almost two decades on from an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat at Windsor Park – the same stage as Saturday’s showdown with Cliftonville – Rodney McAree, who was captain and also scored that afternoon, leads his beloved Swifts back to the biggest stage in Northern Irish football.
The fact Dungannon couldn’t claim glory after twice clawing their way back into the contest is still a major source of regret for McCabe.
"Losing is probably the main memory,” said McCabe. “Dungannon had gathered up a great group of players and that is probably only being matched again now I'd say.
"We had a great team spirit which got us through a lot of battles. We had played good teams and were able to hold our own, but this was uncharted waters in the Irish Cup final, going up to Windsor Park suited and booted.
"The overarching memory is us not playing as well as we could have. I don't think Linfield played that well that day and we nullified them, there's no doubt about that.
"I'd a small interaction with David Jeffrey when he offered me some water and I said 'I don't like water'!. David and I laugh about it now...we are two people who would do anything to win.
"The biggest memory is the heartache of losing on penalties and getting so close to winning Dungannon's first Irish Cup - it was really hurtful going down home in the bus without winning.
"When you take the best team on the island of Ireland to penalties and you score the first two...you think one hand is on the trophy.
"A lot of teams would have folded but we had great character. We'd some almighty battles in training and sometimes sessions would have to be called early because ferocious tackles were going in.
"We had that about us, that character and fight, and then we had sprinkles of quality all over the place in Rodney, David Scullion and the likes of Mark McAllister who was coming through as a real talent in the Irish League.
"It was definitely one that got away. I was lucky to win an Irish Cup with Glenavon but I would still remember more of the one I lost than the day I won."
The current Dungannon crop will travel to Belfast on the back of a record-breaking Premiership campaign, registering the club’s joint-highest finish and points tally – an achievement which has sparked friendly debate over which Stangmore side from over the years ranks as the best.
McCabe believes it’s up for debate at the moment, but should the Irish Cup arrive back in County Tyrone on Saturday evening, there’ll be one clear winner.
"That's a very hard question to answer!" he laughed. “If they win the Irish Cup then they can definitely take claim to being the best team in Dungannon's history, no doubt about that.
"The way it lies now, we could hold our own with the Setanta Cup and European journeys.
"We missed out to Linfield, but I really hope this Dungannon side can make that claim of being the best team ever and it would be brilliant.
"My heart is telling me Dungannon will win 2-1 or 3-1, maybe 3-2. I can see a really good match with great quality.
"Cliftonville deserve fantastic credit for what they've done.
"Jim Magilton and Gerard Lyttle went in there under a bit of a cloud with people asking questions, but Jim backed himself and has produced two trophies already and is going for back-to-back Irish Cups.
"There's no doubt Jim has been there and his side have the experience...Cliftonville are a fantastic club. My heart is telling me Dungannon and I'm sticking with that."
