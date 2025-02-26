Former Dungannon Swifts youngster hailed as 'exciting player' after making National League North move following Everton exit
McAllister came through the ranks at Stangmore Park before earning his move to the Premier League giants in 2019 and was a consistent performer for the club’s youth teams, scoring 10 times and providing nine assists in 31 U18 Premier League appearances.
That form earned him progression into the U23 and U21 sides, playing 36 times in Premier League 2 and scored a further six goals before enjoying a loan spell at Scottish outfit Inverness Caledonian Thistle last season.
The 22-year-old, who signed his professional contract at Everton in July 2020, had remained at Finch Farm to recover from injury before joining Marine – a side who currently sit 18th in National League North.
Randalstown native McAllister has also represented Northern Ireland at underage level and will hope this transfer can provide him with an opportunity to gain crucial senior experience.
“Sean is a predominantly a midfield player but can also play in a number of other positions,” said Marine boss Neil Young. “He has had six years at Everton and played in the Scottish Championship on loan last season where he scored a couple of goals.
“Sean is an exciting player who I’m really looking forward to working with.”
Everton wished McAllister well for the future with the club’s academy X account posting: “Best wishes to our former midfielder Sean McAllister who has joined @MarineAFC. Thank you for your service, Sean.”
Marine fans were also delighted to welcome McAllister to Rossett Park with The Crosender Way saying: “Great signing this. Excited to see what Sean can do.
"Fingers crossed he has put injury behind him and he push on with his career. Welcome to Marine Sean. Glad to have you here.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.