Former Fleetwood Town and Portadown goalkeeper admits it was 'hard to say no' to Carrick Rangers opportunity

Former Fleetwood Town and Portadown goalkeeper Scott Pengelly admits it was “hard to say no” when Stephen Baxter offered him the chance to join Carrick Rangers.

Pengelly came through the youth ranks at Linfield before making a move across the water to Fleetwood and returned home in 2020 with the Ports, registering one Premiership appearances during his time at Shamrock Park against Cliftonville.

The 23-year-old, who also represented Northern Ireland up to U19 level, has spent the past four years in America with Dayton Dutch Lions, California State University Bakersfield, Fort Hays State University and most recently Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Pengelly is now back in the Irish League and will be battling with fellow summer recruit Nathan Gartside for number one duties at Taylors Avenue following the departures of Ross Glendinning and Jack McIntyre.

Scott Pengelly has joined Carrick Rangers after four years in America. (Photo by Richard Hood/Carrick Rangers)

“It's really exciting,” said Pengelly. “Carrick Rangers is a Club with a lot of promise, playing in the best league in Northern Ireland, I'm really excited to get involved.

"I’ve gained some great experience in America but now am back here and ready to play senior football and be competitive in a tough league.

"Stephen reached out to me, once a manager like that gets in touch with you, it's hard to say no, I was really, really excited to jump at that opportunity.”

Baxter, who has also signed the likes of Jimmy Callacher, Billy Joe Burns and Adam Lecky this summer, believes the arrival of Pengelly strengthens Carrick’s squad ahead of the upcoming Premiership campaign.

“I am delighted to announce the arrival of Scott Pengelly to Taylors Avenue,” he said. “Scott had a wonderful youth career at Linfield and also had a spell in England with Fleetwood before heading off to America for four years to study and play college football.

"Scott brings more strength to our goalkeeping department and we are all thrilled that he has chosen to come to Carrick to further his career.”

Baxter has also made important moves away from the pitch after Carrick confirmed a number of changes in his backroom staff.

Peter Thompson, who famously led Queen’s University to a seismic Irish Cup upset of Linfield during a near 10-year stay with the club, will serve as Baxter’s assistant while Mark Surgenor becomes a permanent first team coach.

Thompson previously worked under Baxter during their time at Crusaders, winning an Irish Cup after beating Ballymena United in 2023 and also sealed European qualification in two consecutive seasons following his appointment in 2022.

Surgenor was placed in interim charge of Carrick alongside Curtis Allen last season following Stuart King’s departure and the pair guided their side to a Premiership victory over Cliftonville before Baxter took over.

The 39-year-old has spent the past 16 years playing in the Irish League with Ballymena United and Carrick, racking up 294 appearances across all competitions for the latter.

