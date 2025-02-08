Former Glenavon and Portadown striker was 'about to announce my retirement' before joining Carrick Rangers as player/coach

Former Glenavon and Portadown striker Adam Foley admits he was “about to announce my retirement” before making his return to the Irish League as a player/coach with Carrick Rangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old left Drogheda United after last season’s FAI Cup final triumph over Derry City, scoring 22 goals in 97 appearances across all competitions for the League of Ireland outfit, and also previously spent time on the books of Finn Harps, Newry City and Glebe North.

Foley’s first introduction to the Irish League came with Glenavon in 2013 before he returned to Mourneview Park in 2017 following a spell at their Mid-Ulster rivals Portadown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having recently completed his UEFA A Licence, Foley was set to make a full-time transition into coaching, but will now have the best of both worlds at Taylors Avenue after joining Baxter’s men ahead of Saturday’s clash with Coleraine.

Former Glenavon striker Adam Foley has joined Carrick Rangers. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

“I’m delighted to be joining the Club,” he said. “I was about to announce my retirement to solely focus on coaching having recently obtained my A licence, that was the road I wanted to go down.

“However Stephen and Peter (Clarke, chairman) got in touch about coming on board as a player/coach which excited me and gave me the best of both worlds where I can still put on a pair of boots and play and also come in and learn off Stephen and his experiences from what he’s done in the game which will prove invaluable to me going forward whilst also hopefully contributing to the team.”

Baxter had a busy January transfer window, bringing eight new players to Carrick as they look to stave off any potential Premiership relegation threat, and the ex-Crusaders chief feels Foley’s experience will boost his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am really delighted to announce the signing of Adam Foley who joins us as player/coach,” he said. “Adam has had a great career both north and south of the border and only a few months ago helped Drogheda overcome Derry City to win the FAI Cup.

“A strong centre forward with a sharp eye for goal, Adam will bring much needed experience to the squad in the coming days.

"Adam has also gained his A licence coaching badge and will be part of the coaching team going forward.