Former Glenavon and Portadown striker 'will be missed' after Annagh United exit confirmed

Annagh United’s star striker Stephen Murray is set to depart the club after making over 150 appearances and scoring more than 60 goals across four years at the BMG Arena.

Murray, who has also enjoyed spells at Armagh City, Warrenpoint Town, Glenavon and Portadown, helped fire Annagh to three Premiership promotion play-offs during that time.

The 36-year-old ended the most recent campaign on fire, scoring 12 goals in his last 10 Championship appearances, including four against Institute, as Ciaran McGurgan’s men enjoyed a dream run which set up a showdown with Carrick Rangers, ultimately losing out 8-3 on aggregate to Stephen Baxter’s side.

In total, Murray struck 18 times in the league last season – only five players managed more – and was named NIFWA Championship Player of the Month for April.

Stephen Murray celebrates scoring for Annagh United against former club Portadown in the Irish Cup last season. (Photo by INPHO/Philip Magowan/PressEye)

"Unfortunately, we weren't able to beat Carrick in the Play-Offs and claim promotion, but I think we can look back on the season with a great deal of pride,” he said after collecting the prize. “To finish second is a fantastic achievement and I'm glad I was able to help by scoring a few goals."

Murray is now set to depart the County Armagh club as he plans to relocate with his family and Annagh paid tribute to his service at their recent awards evening.

"Stephen Murray announced his departure from the club with his future plans to move home down south,” the club posted. “Stephen was presented with a jersey to mark his dedication to Annagh Utd over the last number of years, a great servant to the club and will be missed. Thank you Stevie.”

Alongside Murray, Ryan Moffatt is also leaving Annagh after confirming his intention to retire.

The 40-year-old returned in February from a serious knee injury which had kept him sidelined since September 2023.

"Ryan Moffatt recently announced his plans to retire and depart the club,” the club posted. “He was presented a framed jersey to mark his dedication to Annagh Utd.