Former Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton back in management after Irish League appointment confirmed

Former Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton is back in Irish League management at third-tier Ballymacash Rangers after being “totally blown away with the ambitions” of the Premier Intermediate League club – and he wants to help them compete for silverware success.

Having enjoyed a decorated career as a player which included spells at Portadown and Glentoran, Hamilton moved into the dugout with the Lurgan Blues in 2011, spending over 11 years in charge at Mourneview Park before departing in September 2023.

During his time at Glenavon, Hamilton won two Irish Cup crowns and sealed progression onto the European stage, and he’s now back involved in the Irish League with ambitious Ballymacash.

The Bluebell Stadium outfit have progressed through the ranks, winning Mid-Ulster Intermediate A before narrowly missing out on Championship promotion the following season after losing in a play-off to Knockbreda.

Gary Hamilton and Paul McAreavey are the new management team at Ballymacash Rangers. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

Former boss Lee Forsythe left his role last month and Hamilton will be joined at the Lisburn outfit by assistant Paul McAreavey, who was also his deputy at Glenavon.

Ballymacash currently sit sixth in the Premier Intermediate League after Saturday’s 4-2 win over rivals Lisburn Distillery and the appointment of Hamilton will be viewed as a major coup.

"After leaving Glenavon I always said I would only go back into something that excited me and something that I felt had the ambition to be successful,” said Hamilton. “As soon as I met with the Club, I was totally blown away with the ambitions and the facilities.

"Both Paul and I knew right away this is something that we wanted and were excited by.

“I always said it would take a lot to get me back in to football, but I am excited at the potential we have and the opportunity to challenge and compete for honours".

A Ballymacash post read: “Ballymacash Rangers Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Gary Hamilton as our new First Team Manager.

“Gary arrives at The Bluebell having previously spent eleven years in charge of Glenavon FC in the Premiership, winning two Irish Cups in the process as well as regularly bringing players through the academy into the first team.

“With a decorated playing career, which included two Premiership titles and an Irish Cup, Hamilton was also capped five times by Northern Ireland.

“We are also delighted to welcome Paul McAreavey to the Club, as he joins as Gary's assistant manager. Paul was previously Chief Scout at Ballymena United before linking up with Gary at Glenavon.

“Like Gary, Paul also had a very decorated playing career, winning four Premiership titles and three Irish Cups.