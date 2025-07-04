Former Glenavon boss praises Chelsea-bound teenage sensation and reveals the Irish League transfer that almost happened

Former Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell has hailed Chris Atherton as one of the best young players he’s worked with – and also revealed the Irish League club which the Chelsea-bound teenage sensation almost joined last year.

Atherton is amongst the most exciting young stars to emerge from Northern Ireland’s top-flight in recent years and made his Lurgan Blues debut aged only 13, becoming the youngest player to feature in a match in the United Kingdom.

Now 16, Atherton racked up 24 Premiership appearances last season, scoring his maiden goal in March’s 2-0 win over Loughgall, and will take the next step in his journey at the Premier League giants after official confirmation of a move to Stamford Bridge.

During McDonnell’s tenure at Mourneview Park, Atherton was a key member of the senior squad and that continued under his successor Paddy McLaughlin, who previously labelled him as “one of the brightest prospects coming out of Irish League football in the last number of years”.

Chris Atherton in action for Glenavon against Linfield last season. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

He has now made the switch to the Blues, but as McDonnell revealed, he was almost on the move much sooner to a Premiership rival.

"It’s amazing for Chris,” said McDonnell. “There was actually a chance when we first went in that Chris was going to leave and join Cliftonville, but we managed to speak with him and his father and assure them that as long as we were there that he was going to play a key role.

"That was a real coup because if he had have left the club they would have financially missed out on development money. He was in double figures in terms of appearances under myself and when Paddy came in that continued

"What a move for the kid. He’s super talented – that move was no doing of ours, we managed to maximise having him around our team for the time we were there and he was always going to be going to Chelsea anyway.

"The key for us was keeping him at the club and we felt we could further develop him in terms of senior football to give him that edge and head start for when he goes to Chelsea.

"He will have that advantage over a lot of young players that he has played more than 20 league games in a season in senior football...physically that will stand to him.

"Technically he is super in what he can offer and tactically he’s only going to improve as he gets older and more experienced.”

McDonnell has helped develop a number of young stars during his managerial career, including the likes of Len O’Sullivan, who joined Scottish Championship outfit Ross County on Friday, but says Atherton is amongst the top talents.

"He would be right up there in terms of ability,” added McDonnell. “I’ve worked with a lot of good young players down south who if the Brexit situation wasn’t the way it is then maybe would have went at 16.

"He’s definitely right up there with the best young players I’ve worked with. We have worked with some really top young players and now it’s about how they kick on and develop – that’s the next stage.