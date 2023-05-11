Former Glenavon goalkeeper saves four penalties to help Celtic win Glasgow Cup final against Rangers

Rangers’ youngsters bounced back from a 3-0 deficit to level the scores at 3-3 after 90 minutes but Clarke was the hero for Celtic as they won 4-3 on spot-kicks.

The 18-year-old, who was born in London and has represented Sweden, England, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland at youth international level, joined the Glasgow giants from the Lurgan Blues last summer in a two-year deal.

He played six times for Gary Hamilton’s side last season, including in their European play-off defeat to Glentoran and was also involved in all three of Northern Ireland’s U19 European Championship qualifiers in March

Josh Clarke is congratulated by Gary Hamilton after making his league debut against Ballymena United

Clarke received a call-up to the senior Northern Ireland squad under Ian Baraclough in 2022 and has previously spent time in the academies of Chelsea and Bournemouth.

“It’s a really good feeling to have won the Glasgow Cup!" he told CelticTV after the match. “It was a big team performance, everyone worked really hard during the game.

"We probably should have won the game in normal time. But either way, we are delighted to lift the trophy.

“It’s always nice to contribute in a big way, and help the boys in front of me. There is a lot of work that also goes in behind the scenes with Colin Meldrum and all the goalkeepers.

“Overall it was a huge team effort, and we are buzzing to get it over the line.

“Fair play to all the boys that stepped up, even the ones that missed. Having the bottle to step up and take one was big from them.

