News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Former Glenavon goalkeeper saves four penalties to help Celtic win Glasgow Cup final against Rangers

Former Glenavon goalkeeper Josh Clarke starred for Celtic’s B team in the Glasgow Cup final against Rangers on Wednesday evening, saving four penalties in the shootout at Ibrox.

By Johnny Morton
Published 11th May 2023, 11:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:49 BST

Rangers’ youngsters bounced back from a 3-0 deficit to level the scores at 3-3 after 90 minutes but Clarke was the hero for Celtic as they won 4-3 on spot-kicks.

The 18-year-old, who was born in London and has represented Sweden, England, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland at youth international level, joined the Glasgow giants from the Lurgan Blues last summer in a two-year deal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He played six times for Gary Hamilton’s side last season, including in their European play-off defeat to Glentoran and was also involved in all three of Northern Ireland’s U19 European Championship qualifiers in March

Josh Clarke is congratulated by Gary Hamilton after making his league debut against Ballymena UnitedJosh Clarke is congratulated by Gary Hamilton after making his league debut against Ballymena United
Josh Clarke is congratulated by Gary Hamilton after making his league debut against Ballymena United
Most Popular

Clarke received a call-up to the senior Northern Ireland squad under Ian Baraclough in 2022 and has previously spent time in the academies of Chelsea and Bournemouth.

“It’s a really good feeling to have won the Glasgow Cup!" he told CelticTV after the match. “It was a big team performance, everyone worked really hard during the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We probably should have won the game in normal time. But either way, we are delighted to lift the trophy.

“It’s always nice to contribute in a big way, and help the boys in front of me. There is a lot of work that also goes in behind the scenes with Colin Meldrum and all the goalkeepers.

“Overall it was a huge team effort, and we are buzzing to get it over the line.

“Fair play to all the boys that stepped up, even the ones that missed. Having the bottle to step up and take one was big from them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A huge well done to all the boys who stepped up, and we got the job done in the end.”

Related topics:CelticRangersGlenavonIbroxGlasgowGlentoran