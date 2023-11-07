Former Glenavon, Larne and Coleraine star named in League of Ireland Premier Division Team of the Year

Former Glenavon, Larne and Coleraine star Ben Doherty has been named in the 2023 League of Ireland Premier Division Team of the Year after impressing for Derry City.

The 26-year-old departed current Irish League champions Larne in January with Joe Thomson and Micheal Glynn moving in the opposite direction to Inver Park.

It marked a return to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for Doherty, who left Derry City to join Glenavon on loan in August 2018 before making a permanent switch to Coleraine in January 2019.

In his first season back with the Candystripes, Doherty scored five goals and provided eight assists in 34 league appearances for Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side as they secured European football once again by finishing second behind champions Shamrock Rovers.

Former Larne star Ben Doherty has been named in the League of Ireland Premier Division Team of the Year. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Former Chelsea, Newcastle United and Fulham winger Damien Duff was named Manager of the Year after guiding Shelbourne, who lost only six games, to fourth place.

There was also ex-Irish League representation in the First Division Team of the Year with former Linfield and Glentoran youth product Barry Baggley, who spent the 2023 season with Waterford on loan from Fleetwood Town, included after providing a league-high 12 assists.