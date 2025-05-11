Former Glentoran and Linfield ace departs Crusaders after 'mutual agreement' over contract termination

Crusaders have announced the departure of former Glentoran and Linfield ace Jordan Stewart after just one season at Seaview following “mutual agreement” over a contract termination.

Stewart, who also previously spent time in England at Swindon Town, was Declan Caddell’s first signing after being appointed Crues boss having spent the previous seven seasons with the Blues, where he won four Premiership titles alongside celebrating Irish Cup success.

The 30-year-old attacker made 27 Premiership appearances for the North Belfast outfit last term with his final outing coming in Wednesday’s European play-off semi-final defeat to Coleraine.

Stewart netted five top-flight goals for Caddell’s side but has now departed with the club posting: “Crusaders Football Club can confirm that we have reached a mutual agreement with Jordan Stewart to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

Jordan Stewart celebrates scoring against Coleraine. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

“Jordan joined the club in June 2024 following the expiration of his contract with Linfield. During his time at Seaview, he made 33 appearances and scored 5 goals.

“We would like to sincerely thank Jordan for his efforts and commitment during his time with the Crues and wish him all the very best in his future career.”

The Crues will be looking to build on what Caddell labelled a “positive” first campaign in charge after taking over from Stephen Baxter.

A legendary Crusaders player, Caddell guided his side to a top-six Premiership finish alongside reaching the semi-finals of both the BetMcLean Cup and Co Antrim Shield.

He has placed a greater emphasis on youth alongside looking beyond the Irish League for talent with Jacob Blaney, Harry Franklin, Harry Jewitt-White and Kieran Offord arriving for their first taste of the Premiership last summer.

"It has been difficult but it was needed,” Caddell told CruesTV on the club’s approach after their defeat to Coleraine. “Everybody around the club understands that.

"We brought a lot of youth in, talent from England, Scotland, Wales and have brought a couple of young players up.

"The standout this season has probably been Josh Williamson stepping up - I thought he gave an exhibition again (against Coleraine) at 17.

"Like every club, you go through that transition and the young lads that came in have all done really well. Our senior boys have bought into it and been outstanding for me and for the players.

"It's about trying to build that momentum, trying to get a bit of solidarity in our play and that takes time.

"Overall as a season, although I'm really disappointed (about Coleraine result), I think it has been positive.

