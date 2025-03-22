Former Glentoran and Linfield attacker set to be managed by Arsenal legend Ian Wright in new Baller League

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 22nd Mar 2025, 11:42 BST

Former Irish League star Navid Nasseri is set to feature in the newly-formed Baller League on Sky Sports and will be managed by ex-Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright.

The Baller League was created in Germany and has now launched in the United Kingdom with KSI heading up a competition which sees former Premier League players, non-league stars and celebrities face off.

Each of the 12 teams were selected through a draft process by their celebrity manager with Nasseri, who enjoyed Irish League spells at Glentoran, Linfield and Larne, selected by Wembley Rangers duo Wright and Chloe Kelly.

John Terry (26ers), Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker (Deportrio), Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg (N5 FC) and Luis Figo (Trebol FC) are amongst the other star-studded managers.

Former Linfield attacker Navid Nasseri has joined the Baller League. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)placeholder image
Former Linfield attacker Navid Nasseri has joined the Baller League. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

Baller League is a six-a-side competition with 15 minute halves and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports after they announced a one-year partnership.

High-profile names selected in the Baller League draft include former Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark, ex-Liverpool star Jordon Ibe, Adrian Mariappa and Henri Lansbury.

Nasseri arrived in the Irish League with Glentoran in 2019 after joining from Gillingham and won an Irish Cup before moving to rivals Linfield a matter of days later, collecting another Irish Cup crown and Premiership title at Windsor Park.

He also spent time at Larne before returning to England with Macclesfield and currently plays for Northern Premier League Division One West outfit Stalybridge Celtic after recovering from injury.

"It's a great opportunity to be back in the game after being riddled with a long-term injury,” Nasseri told NIFLNews25. "The names involved and the exposure speak for themselves, and I'm looking forward to showcasing my talents.

"Being in the Irish League and winning trophies has definitely instilled a winning mentality that I hope to bring with me into the Baller League."

Nasseri’s Wembley Rangers will kick off their Baller League campaign on Monday evening with a clash against M7 FC, who are managed by YouTuber Miniminter of the Sidemen.

