The 23-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Middlesbrough at the end of January and according to multiple reports is on the verge of joining Northern Irish manager Stephen Robinson at the Paisley-based club.

Ex Irish League star Diarmuid O'Carroll, who was announced in Michael O’Neill’s backroom staff for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, is also assistant manager at St Mirren while international goalkeeper Trevor Carson is their number one.

Boyd-Munce progressed through the Glentoran youth ranks and made one senior league appearance as a substitute against Crusaders in April 2016 before moving to Birmingham City.

Caolan Boyd-Munce in action for Northern Ireland U21s

He played seven times in the Championship at St Andrew’s and added another two to that tally while at Middlesbrough, where he also scored in their FA Cup triumph over Mansfield Town last season.