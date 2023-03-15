Former Glentoran and Northern Ireland youth midfielder set for move to Scottish Premiership side St Mirren
Former Glentoran midfielder and Northern Ireland youth international Caolan Boyd-Munce is reportedly set to join Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.
The 23-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Middlesbrough at the end of January and according to multiple reports is on the verge of joining Northern Irish manager Stephen Robinson at the Paisley-based club.
Ex Irish League star Diarmuid O'Carroll, who was announced in Michael O’Neill’s backroom staff for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, is also assistant manager at St Mirren while international goalkeeper Trevor Carson is their number one.
Boyd-Munce progressed through the Glentoran youth ranks and made one senior league appearance as a substitute against Crusaders in April 2016 before moving to Birmingham City.
He played seven times in the Championship at St Andrew’s and added another two to that tally while at Middlesbrough, where he also scored in their FA Cup triumph over Mansfield Town last season.
The former De La Salle College student was a mainstay in the Northern Ireland U21 squad under Ian Baraclough and John Schofield before earning a senior call-up in March 2022.