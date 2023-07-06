Former Glentoran and Rangers youngster on trial with Derby County, international goalkeeper on the move from Celtic

The 19-year-old left The Oval in July 2020 for the Glasgow giants and was a standout star in their ‘B’ team last season, scoring 20 goals as they finished second in the Lowland League and third in their UEFA Youth League group behind Liverpool and Ajax.

He departed Ibrox this summer and has generated interest from a number of clubs, including the likes of Sunderland, but now will be hoping to impress in pre-season training with Paul Warne’s side.

Lindsay stated his intentions of wanting to pursue first-team opportunities and could join fellow youth international Darren Robinson at Pride Park.

Charlie Lindsay (right) is on trial with Derby County

“I just want to go to a club who are ambitious because I want to kick on,” he told Record Sport last month. “There is some interest from some big clubs in England, so we will see what develops.

"It is nice to hear there is interest but you can’t look into that too much. I just need to keep working hard.

"I have been training hard to make sure I am in the best shape wherever I end up next season. I want to push to get first-team minutes and to keep getting better as a player and a person. I just want to keep my career going forward.

"I learned a lot (at Rangers) and I feel I have really progressed in my time with the club. I was able to pick up some great experiences there.

“I learned under some top coaches and managers and played and trained with some unbelievable players.

"It will stand me in good stead for the new season. I feel I am an all-rounded player and I am ready to take the next step in my career.”

Lindsay has represented Northern Ireland up to U19 level and was called into the U21 training squad this summer with Michael O’Neill keen to get a closer look at the next generation of stars.

“It was great to train in Belfast with the under-21s over the summer,” he added. “I had played at the under-age groups and the under-19s previously so it was good to get the call for the under-21s for the first time.

“It was a good experience working under Michael O’Neill. It was good to work under him to see what he was like and for him to see what we are like, as young players, as well.

"Everybody was trying to impress him and it was a great experience for us all to be at the camp ahead of the qualifiers in September.”

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Conor Hazard looks set for a six-figure move to Championship newcomers Plymouth Argyle from Celtic.

The 25-year-old has made five league appearances at Celtic Park but spent the majority of his time with the Glasgow side on-loan, most recently helping HJK Helsinki win the Veikkausliiga during a season where he was named Goalkeeper of the Season.