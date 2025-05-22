Former Glentoran and Shamrock Rovers star feels 'now is the right time' after announcing retirement aged 30

Former Glentoran star Rhys Marshall feels “now is the right time” to step away from football after announcing his retirement aged 30.

Marshall came through the youth ranks at Glenavon and developed into a senior star under Gary Hamilton, winning two Irish Cup crowns with the Lurgan Blues alongside playing a key role in their Premiership progress.

His form in Lurgan earned versatile Marshall a move into full-time football at League of Ireland outfit Shamrock Rovers, celebrating a league title triumph before returning to the Irish League with Glentoran.

After three-and-a-half years in East Belfast, Marshall returned to Glenavon ahead of last season, racking up 25 Premiership appearances for Paddy McLaughlin’s side, but has now called it a day on his career.

Rhys Marshall won two Irish Cup crowns with Glenavon. (Picture by Brian Little/Presseye)

“There is no single reason for my decision,” he told the club’s website. “It is a series of things.

"It has been in my mind for a while, but I think now is the right time.

“I have nothing but respect for Paddy. He has done a great job since he was appointed. However, I stepped back from full time to go part time, and an extra session was added which made things difficult.

“I have had one or two knocks in the last few years which have restricted my availability.

"Last season it was much harder to recover after training, let alone, games, than it was five or ten years ago. That is another factor. But, as I have said, it is a combination of things.

“Gary gave me my debut. I am grateful to him for that.

"He worked out very early the type of person I am and how best to get the best out of me. He gave me the freedom to be more than a defender and get forward when I wanted to. That was a big part of my game.

"I was always made to feel wanted. I am sorry that I cannot continue but I leave with some fabulous memories.”

In total, Marshall made 299 appearances for Glenavon, scoring 40 goals and providing 41 assists in the process, and admits their Irish Cup triumphs rank as his career highlights.

“The two cup successes are the highlights of my career,” he added. “I was young and probably didn’t fully appreciate how special those moments were.