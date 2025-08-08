Former Glentoran defender preparing for 'the strongest league that I can remember'

Carrick Rangers defender Luke McCullough feels this Premiership season is shaping up to be “the strongest league that I can remember” and has stressed the importance of getting off to a good start as his side look to bounce back from last term.

Having recorded their best-ever Premiership finish the previous campaign, Carrick only preserved their top-flight status last season by beating Annagh United in a promotion/relegation play-off.

Stephen Baxter has responded by adding further Irish League experience – and players he’s familiar with – to Carrick’s squad with Billy Joe Burns, Jimmy Callacher and Adam Lecky arriving alongside the likes of Nathan Gartside, Ryan Waide and Aidan Steele.

Carrick lost eight of their opening nine league matches last term, a position they could never truly recover from, and captain McCullough knows how crucial it is that history doesn’t repeat itself.

Carrick Rangers defender Luke McCullough. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"I think it was something we looked to do in bringing in players with experience of the league and people the manager had worked with before,” he said. “He knows them better than anyone and if we can keep everyone fit then we’ll have a squad capable of having a go.

"Last season it was just a combination of things. We got off to a bad start and we were trying to claw it back the whole season but always playing catch-up.

"I think it’s important we get off to a good start this season so we don’t have to do that and get as many points on the board as we can early on.

"Winning is a habit, but so is losing and we got into a bit of a rut last season where we couldn’t get a win for a long time.

"Then you’re left trying to catch teams up for most of the season, so if you can get points on the board early momentum can start rolling.

"It feels like the strongest league that I can remember. There’s no weak link that you can see.

"You could maybe normally tip somebody you feel would be favourites to go down, but this season it’s really difficult to call and it’s the same at the top of the league too.

"That can only be good for the league. The game here is growing all the time. There’s more people coming to watch it and long may that continue.”

There have also been changes off the pitch at Taylors Avenue with Baxter adding Peter Thompson and experienced Irish League defender Mark Surgenor to his backroom staff.

Former Northern Ireland international McCullough spent four years coming up against Baxter’s Crusaders and has now enjoyed getting a full pre-season learning his methods.

"There have been a few changes made with new staff coming in and new players,” he added. “It’s been good to have this pre-season together, get used to everyone and how Stephen wants us to play.

"Football is a funny game. You never know when you could be playing with or playing for someone. I get on really well with Stephen and we’re looking forward to a full season together.