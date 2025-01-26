Former Glentoran goalkeeper acting as Irish League role model after 'phenomenal achievement' in making Rangers debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran goalkeeping legend Elliott Morris admits he’s delighted to see “great young man” Mason Munn thriving at Rangers and says the teenage sensation is a role model for all Irish League youngsters.

Munn, who came through the youth ranks at Glentoran before moving to the Scottish giants in 2022, ticked off a significant milestone last weekend by making his senior debut as Philippe Clement’s side defeated Fraserburgh 5-0 in the Scottish Cup.

The 18-year-old has taken a step into the first team environment this season and was named in matchday squads for marquee matches against the likes of Old Firm rivals Celtic and Manchester United.

Morris made 743 appearances for Glentoran before becoming the club’s goalkeeper coach and it was immediately clear that Munn was destined for big things.

Former Glentoran youngster Mason Munn with Philippe Clement after signing a new four-year contract at Rangers. (Photo by Rangers FC)

"He was with us when he was quite young and before he left you could see he had the ability...we knew he would be good enough to go across the water,” he said. “He trained with the first team for a period of time and it was to give him grounding for going across.

"Phil Cowen had set up a Rangers development programme here so the year before he went he was in the first team environment at Glentoran and Phil and Michael Dougherty had a schedule set up for him with Rangers.

"To go there and to stay there is a different thing and then to play for the first team is another massive achievement. It gets more difficult as you go higher up the ladder but he seems to be thriving and long may it continue because he's a great guy.”

While countless coaches played an important role in Munn’s development over the years, Morris says his parents, Jon and Terri, who were both at Ibrox to watch their son’s special moment, deserve immense credit for not only helping raise a talented footballer, but more importantly a good person.

"When you hear Mason talk he has maturity beyond his years and while a lot of coaches take credit for his development, his mum and dad have to take the most because he's a great young man,” added Morris. “He has ability, but he has kept grounded and he comes across so well.

"They live in Donaghadee and his dad was never out of the van driving him here, there and everywhere.

"For a goalkeeper to make an appearance at that age is a phenomenal achievement.

"It's great for Mason and the next step is probably getting consistent game time in a loan move to go and prove your level. Everything is looking positive for him and I'm so happy because the family are fantastic people.”

Morris, who is part of Declan Devine’s backroom staff, has watched on as the Irish League continues to provide a platform for young talent to showcase their skills with many players securing a move across the water after impressing in the Premiership.

Munn took a different path, joining Rangers immediately after leaving school, and Morris is delighted that both avenues are bringing success.

"All of our young goalkeepers are looking up to Mason and going 'it's achievable through hard work’,” he said. “Mason has got to where he is through hard work, focus, drive and he has sacrificed a lot while kids his age did different things.

"He had that drive to achieve big things and he is reaping the rewards. All of the young goalkeepers can look at him and know if they focus for four or five years, give it your all and make those sacrifices, these are the sort of things you can achieve when you have talent.

"There's two ways to do it now. A lot of the young players in the Irish League are staying and going down that route and Mason went straight from school.

"It's phenomenal that our league is getting stronger and we're creating players to go across the water...a lot of them are even going straight into senior teams.