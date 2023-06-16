After weeks of speculation, the 19-year-old finalised his transfer to Pompey on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

It has been a sensational rise for the Northern Ireland youth international, who only made the move to The Oval from Dungannon Swifts last summer, but was a standout performer in the Glens midfield as they secured European football by beating Cliftonville in a play-off following their third-placed league finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devlin is now relishing the opportunity to impress across the water, with new manager John Mousinho predicting he can make an immediate impact at Fratton Park after they beat the likes of Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Stoke City and Oxford United in the race for his signature.

New Portsmouth midfielder Terry Devlin. Credit: Portsmouth FC

“It’s been about for a couple of weeks and I’ve had to keep it quiet, so I’m buzzing to get it over the line,” Devlin told the club’s website. “This means everything and it’s something I’ve worked hard for over the past few years.

"I’ve got an opportunity and have to take it. I want to learn as much as possible and try to be better ever day to learn and progress. I’m looking forward to that.

“It’s going to be tough moving away from my family, but they’re only a short plane journey away and can come over whenever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After making a quick start to life in east Belfast, Devlin is hoping he can replicate that again on the south coast of England.

He played 35 times in the Premiership, scoring four goals, including two in the split fixtures against Coleraine and Crusaders as Glentoran put together an unbeaten run of six matches to end the season on a high.

“I hit the ground running at Glentoran and probably did better than I expected, especially towards the end of the season,” he added. "It was definitely a season of ups and downs and I learnt so much from it.

“We went through a tough spell after a good start, but then did well again to secure European football. I’m glad I can leave on a high by securing European football for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll always give my all whenever I set foot onto the pitch and want to learn from the manager and great players who are already here.

“I can’t wait to get started and get settled in. I’ve never had a pre-season training camp abroad and so I’m looking forward to that.

“I’m an energetic midfielder who likes to get the ball and I enjoy chipping in with goals, so hopefully I can do that here.

“I’m not here to make up the numbers – I want to play. Promotion is the aim and that has to be in our minds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devlin is joining an experienced Portsmouth midfield that includes the likes of Marlon Pack, who has made over 500 Football League appearances, and Welsh international Joe Morrell.

"Everything really,” he said when asked what he will learn from those players. “How they go about their day-to-day life, how they apply themselves to the game, how they train and how they prepare for matches.