Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 28-year-old looked full of confidence after his summer move from Glentoran to St Mirren, and was involved in most of Northern Ireland's best play as they put in their strongest attacking performance of the qualifying campaign so far, if only they had not forgotten to close the back door behind them.

McMenamin had Slovenia left-back Erik Janza on the back foot for most of the night, delivering the cross that set up Isaac Price's early strike and going close to creating a second with an audacious nutmeg midway through the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was only a seventh cap for a player whose opportunity at this level came relatively late, but a performance which suggests he can establish himself in Michael O'Neill's side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Former Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin was Northern Ireland’s star player in defeat to Slovenia

"I have mixed emotions," McMenamin said. "Obviously performance wise I thought I did really well but we were really down in the dressing room because of the result.

"I feel like I'm really confident at the moment when I go on the pitch. Michael said to me before the game that he had watched me loads this season and to just keep doing what I had been doing.

"I tried to do that, going at my marker every time trying to make something happen and I thought I did that, going by him every time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully I can continue the fine form that I'm on and hopefully I can get a goal to add to it."

McMenamin only made his international debut last June, reward for his form in the Irish League, and has been a regular in the squad since, both under Ian Baraclough and now O'Neill.

He was named man of the match by the Northern Ireland supporters, but McMenamin's long road means he takes nothing for granted when it comes to international selection.

"You are always on your toes with the quality of players we have," he added. "I just wanted to impress Michael and impress my team-mates and try and do well for the team.