Mason Munn admits making his senior Rangers debut during Sunday’s 5-0 Scottish Cup success over Fraserburgh was “an amazing moment for me and my family”.

Munn came through the ranks at The Oval before joining Rangers’ academy in 2022, impressing for the club’s B team and helped their U18s secure Scottish Youth Cup success by beating Aberdeen at Hampden Park last year.

The 18-year-old has continued to progress at Ibrox and with Jack Butland out injured, Munn took his place on the bench for the last five Scottish Premiership fixtures, including a memorable 3-0 win over Celtic earlier this month.

Munn has watched on as fellow countryman Ross McCausland, who scored in the weekend cup win, made his breakthrough into the senior ranks with Rangers and the teenager is now celebrating the same feat after being handed a debut by Philippe Clement.

Former Glentoran youngster Mason Munn made his senior Rangers debut on Sunday. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

Donaghadee native Munn has previously been linked with a move to Premier League giants Arsenal and gave special mention to his family for the role they’ve played in his football journey.

“It was an amazing moment for me and my family who were here to witness it,” he told Rangers TV. “For all the things they have done for me, I just want to give a special mention to them.

“I am proud of myself that I have made my debut, the manager has shown trust in me, which is amazing, so it is an endless thank you to him for that. It was a good day, there are definitely things to improve on, but I am still learning, I am only 18.

“I had my mum, dad and countless amounts of people here, but my mum and dad have been amazing for me from a young age.

"They would drive me up and down the country back home in Northern Ireland and then when I moved over here, it is not easy for your mum to let you go at 16-years-old, so it is a massive commitment.”

Munn continues to gather invaluable experience from former England goalkeeper Butland and Liam Kelly after making the transition into Rangers’ senior squad this term.

Having now got a first taste of the Ibrox atmosphere, teenager Munn admits he’s hungry for even more opportunity.

“I thought we had a bit of a slow start in the game but once we got the first goal we kicked on from there,” he reflected. “The second half we showed the intensity levels were just a bit too much for Fraserburgh but credit to them they came and played a good game so they boys did well.

“They (Butland and Kelly) are both very experienced goalkeepers. Learning off them is a massive thing for me and I try to take small things from them every day.

“The manager mentioned it to me before to just go and play today and you’ll see that you want to play even more.