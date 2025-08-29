Former Glentoran youngster amongst uncapped trio to earn Northern Ireland senior calls after defensive duo ruled out

The uncapped trio of Kofi Balmer, Ryan Johnson and Jamie McDonnell have been drafted in for Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifying double-header against Luxembourg and Germany.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael O’Neill has been forced into squad alterations following confirmation that Sunderland defender Dan Ballard and Oxford United’s Brodie Spencer will miss out through injury.

While Balmer has previously been included in six senior squads without yet earning an international cap, both Johnson and former Glentoran youngster McDonnell are called up for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonnell, who was initially included in Tommy Wright’s U21 squad for a trip to Georgia, is currently on the books of Nottingham Forest but impressing in a loan spell at League One side Mansfield Town.

Former Glentoran youngster Jamie McDonnell has been called into Northern Ireland's senior squad. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

He scored twice in a recent win over Blackpool and has played virtually every minute of the league campaign so far for Nigel Clough’s men.

The 21-year-old spent last term in League Two with Colchester United, receiving widespread plaudits for his performances.

Johnson – a former Northern Ireland U21 international – has been a consistent performer for AFC Wimbledon over recent years and also spent time with Stevenage, Port Vale and Stockport County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old helped Wimbledon seal to promotion to League One via the play-offs last season and began his career in the youth academy at West Bromwich Albion.

Northern Ireland will begin their World Cup 2026 qualification campaign against Luxembourg at Stade de Luxembourg next Thursday (September 4).

They’ll then take on European powerhouse Germany at the Rhein-Energie-Stadion in Koln three days later.

The absence of Ballard and Spencer comes as a major blow to O’Neill, who has also lost goalkeeper Pierce Charles to injury – the 20-year-old underwent shoulder surgery on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris confirmed Ballard’s injury is not a long-term concern, telling the club’s website: “It's not too serious so we expect him to be out for two to three weeks.”