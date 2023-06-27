The 19-year-old left The Oval in July 2020 for the Glasgow giants and was a standout star in their ‘B’ team last season, scoring 20 goals as they finished second in the Lowland League and third in their UEFA Youth League group behind Liverpool and Ajax.

Derby County and Sunderland have been linked with a move for the Northern Ireland youth international and he’s determined to take the next step in his career after departing Ibrox in search of more playing opportunities.

“I just want to go to a club who are ambitious because I want to kick on,” he told Record Sport. “There is some interest from some big clubs in England, so we will see what develops.

Charlie Lindsay (right) will be on the move this summer

"It is nice to hear there is interest but you can’t look into that too much. I just need to keep working hard.

"I have been training hard to make sure I am in the best shape wherever I end up next season. I want to push to get first-team minutes and to keep getting better as a player and a person. I just want to keep my career going forward.

"I learned a lot (at Rangers) and I feel I have really progressed in my time with the club. I was able to pick up some great experiences there.

“I learned under some top coaches and managers and played and trained with some unbelievable players.

"It will stand me in good stead for the new season. I feel I am an all-rounded player and I am ready to take the next step in my career.”

Lindsay has represented Northern Ireland up to U19 level and was called into the U21 training squad this summer with Michael O’Neill keen to get a closer look at the next generation of stars.

“It was great to train in Belfast with the under-21s over the summer,” he added. “I had played at the under-age groups and the under-19s previously so it was good to get the call for the under-21s for the first time.

“It was a good experience working under Michael O’Neill. It was good to work under him to see what he was like and for him to see what we are like, as young players, as well.