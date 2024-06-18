Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a sensational season in which he was named National League Player of the Year, former Glentoran youngster Chris Conn-Clarke has secured his big summer move to Peterborough United and is looking to “stamp my authority” in League One.

The 22-year-old progressed through the ranks at The Oval, making his Premiership debut aged 16 during a 3-1 defeat to Ballinamallard United in April 2018 – a matter of days before a transfer to Burnley was confirmed.

Conn-Clarke spent time in the academy at Turf Moor and then moved onto Fleetwood Town, but it was after arriving at Altrincham that he began to show his best form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season, Conn-Clarke scored 23 goals and provided 12 assists to help Phil Parkinson’s side reach the play-offs before losing out to Bromley, who ultimately booked their spot in League Two by beating Solihull Moors in a dramatic penalty shootout victory at Wembley.

Former Glentoran youngster Chris Conn-Clarke has signed for Peterborough United. PIC: Peterborough United FC

That earned him the prestigious Player of the Year award, joining the likes of Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff and Wrexham ace Paul Mullin as winners of the prize.

The likes of Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth and Premier League outfit Ipswich Town were all reportedly interested in signing Conn-Clarke, but Peterborough have won the race for a rumoured £350,000 – club chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed on X, formerly Twitter it was a “high six figure sum” – and the attacker is now looking to hit the ground running after signing a three-year deal, with an option for an additional year.

“I spoke to the manager; he gave me a fantastic presentation on how he sees me fitting into the team and why he wanted to bring me to the Club,” he told the club’s website. “Once I’ve completed pre-season, I’ll set my targets for goals & assists and try to hit them but really I want to stamp my authority on the team and hope the fans enjoy watching what I do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can see what this football club does with young players, they make them better, and that’s what I want. The manager loves working with young players and being here gives me the best chance to improve myself and kick on further.

“I had an amazing time at Altrincham but unfortunately, we didn’t quite get over the line losing in the National League play-off semi-finals. But I’m fully focused on doing all I can to achieve my goals here at Peterborough United and can’t wait to get going.”

Manager Darren Ferguson, the son of legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, admits Peterborough had to fight off significant interest from other clubs to land Conn-Clarke.