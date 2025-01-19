“I’m very close to Ross being from Northern Ireland so it’s good to have him in the first-team squad with me. Hopefully some of his good fortune can come my way as well."

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Glentoran youngster Mason Munn is celebrating a significant milestone after making his senior Rangers debut in their Scottish Cup clash against Fraserburgh.

Munn came through the ranks at The Oval before joining Rangers’ academy in 2022, impressing for the club’s B team and helped their U18s secure Scottish Youth Cup success by beating Aberdeen at Hampden Park last year.

The 18-year-old has continued to progress at Ibrox and with Jack Butland out injured, Munn took his place on the bench for the last five Scottish Premiership fixtures, including a memorable 3-0 win over Celtic earlier this month.

Munn has watched on as fellow countryman Ross McCausland, who also started on Sunday, made his breakthrough into the senior ranks with Rangers and the teenager is now celebrating the same feat after being handed a debut by Philippe Clement.

Former Glentoran youngster Mason Munn made his Rangers senior debut on Sunday. (Photo by Rangers FC)

Donaghadee native Munn has previously been linked with a move to Premier League giants Arsenal and has enjoyed getting an opportunity to learn from Butland and Liam Kelly.

“It was a quick turnaround for me in the summer,” he told the club’s website. “Moving from the B Team to the first-team happened very quickly and with players moving out of the club the opportunity came up for me and the manager has belief in me.

“I’ve been prepared well at the Academy so I was ready to step up. The tempo is different but I was prepared mentality and I understand what it takes.

“I had a few sessions with the first-team before I moved round full-time and it was about understanding how the manager, coaches and players work.

“There are different ground rules so I had to get used to that but the lads have been brilliant with me to be fair and I’ve settled in quite quickly.

“Liam Kelly has been through the Rangers Academy and Jack’s had a great career so they are two great people for me to learn from. They are both great guys off the pitch as well.

“I just try and be a sponge and soak up as much information from them as I can.

“I try to listen and learn as these are guys who have done it so I’ll just do my best to keep getting better. In football anything can happen so you have to be ready.

“I just train hard every day and try to impress the coaching staff because if the opportunity comes I need to be ready.

“You have to have something about you to be a professional footballer. You have to have that extra bit of enthusiasm and believe you are good enough.

“Goalkeeper is obviously a specialist position and only one can play so it can take a wee bit longer than an outfielder to get the chance as they can come on for 5 or 10 minutes here or there.

“Sometimes players get injured or miss games though illness, I would never wish that on any player of course, but sometimes chances do come along like that.

“Ross McCausland benefited from that last season but he still had to be ready and take his chance.

“I’m very close to Ross being from Northern Ireland so it’s good to have him in the first-team squad with me. Hopefully some of his good fortune can come my way as well."