Former Glentoran youth player signs first professional contract with Premier League club

The 19-year-old represented Glentoran U17s before moving to the Saints in July 2020, helping them win the U18 Premier League last season by scoring twice and providing three assists.

He has made the jump to Southampton’s B team during this campaign, playing three times in Premier League Two and has now been rewarded with a contract following his recovery from injury which will keep him at St Mary’s until June 2024.

During his time at The Oval, Carson made his U20 debut aged 15 and was named their Player of the Month for December 2019.

Northern Ireland’s Matthew Carson

Left-back Carson has also been part of Northern Ireland youth squads, playing eight times for Gerard Lyttle’s U19 team.

"This is something I’ve dreamt of since I started playing football so to finally sign feels good,” he told the club’s website.

