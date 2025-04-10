Former Irish League ace feels it's 'still a big jump' for Coleraine to become Premiership champions despite arrival of 'magician' Joel Cooper from Linfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Irish League striker Matthew Tipton believes it’s “still a big jump” for Coleraine to become Premiership champions next season despite the arrival of Linfield talisman Joel Cooper alongside other high-profile potential signings.

The Bannsiders caused a seismic shock within the Irish League when it was revealed in December that Cooper, who has scored 19 league goals this season to help David Healy’s side reclaim the Gibson Cup, had agreed a pre-contract to join them this summer.

With Levi Ives, Ronan Doherty, Charles Dunne and Declan McManus making the move to Coleraine in January, it’s expected that Cooper will be followed into The Showgrounds by several other star players with the County Londonderry outfit linked to the likes of Stephen Fallon, Euan East and Fuad Sule.

New owner Henry Ross has previously signalled his intent to make Coleraine “the leading club in the Irish League” and is well on the way to delivering a squad which Dean Shiels will hope can challenge for major honours next season.

Joel Cooper helped fire Linfield to the Irish League title this season. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Coleraine haven’t won the Irish League since 1973/74 – an effort which remains their sole Gibson Cup success – and despite impressive transfer business which will bring significant expectation, Tipton feels it’s still a massive step with the likes of Linfield, Larne, Glentoran and Cliftonville all likely to strengthen their squads too.

"It's a big ask to go from where they are in getting sixth in the final match to win the title,” he said. “I understand the likes of Stevie Fallon and other players are linked with them, but it's still a big jump.

"They will be expected to be challenging if the rumours are true...none of us ever know the exact figures but they'll have to be challenging.

"Whether they will or not is a different matter, but they will have to be up there if they do bring in all these players.

"It will be tough for them to jump into challenging, but they'll be expected to challenge with everything that comes with it.

"They are full-time and since January onwards they've really clicked and got it going. I know Dean will be working hard on the training pitch to get his style of play across so it will be interesting to see.

"Just like you say at the start of every season, if any team finishes above Linfield then the likelihood is they will win the league.

"We will have to see what other clubs do in the summer.

"I'm sure Declan Devine will want to put his stamp on it again this summer, Larne will want to have another go and it'll be interesting to see how they rebuild, Rodney (McAree) will want to kick on with Dungannon, Jim (Magilton) will want to push Cliftonville back up.

"I think next year will be tougher again."

Cooper has undoubtedly been this season’s top talent and it’s widely expected he will seal a clean sweep of personal accolades, starting with this weekend’s NIFL Football Awards Premiership Player of the Year crown.

Combined with his 19 goals, which marks a career-best return, Cooper has also provided a league-high nine assists on the way to collecting his fourth title.

"Joel has been Player of the Year by far,” added Tipton. “He has been head and shoulders above anybody in the league with the goals he has scored.

"His performances have been at a different level. It will be a massive boost for Coleraine and a major loss for Linfield.

"From everything I've seen this year I can't see anyone getting close to him. He has been a magician.

"You see other players and think they've had good months or done quite well across the season, but Joel has been standout.