There’s something quite poetic about 22nd Old Boys recording a 22-0 weekend win as they chase a third consecutive Cochrane Corry Cup crown under manager Philip McWilliams – and one former Irish League ace played a starring role in the mammoth scoreline.

The Belfast outfit were promoted to NAFL Division 2A ahead of the current campaign and having won 10-0 in the league earlier this month, they showed their ruthless streak once again on Saturday to secure competition progression with Lewis Dean netting six while Aaron Harris, who previously spent time on the books of Crusaders, Carrick Rangers, Lisburn Distillery and Bangor, scored four times.

Harris made three Premiership appearances for the Crues, including starts against both Linfield and Cliftonville in 2012, and played 21 times for Lee Feeney’s Bangor during the 2022/23 campaign as they lifted the Premier Intermediate League title.

The 33-year-old joined 22nd Old Boys this summer and showed his quality once again in the weekend victory, where Marcus McAllister and Ronnie Nesbitt also registered hat-tricks.

22nd Old Boys manager Philip McWilliams and Brian Kirker receive the Cochrane Corry Cup from Jim Magilton after last season's success. (Photo by 22nd Old Boys FC)

"I've never been involved in something that high,” said McWilliams. “There has been the odd 10, 12 or 14.

"Once you get to seven or eight it's instinctive to take your foot off the pedal and things slow down, but to our credit on Saturday we kept at it, tried to keep the tempo high and doing things which we'd do in more difficult games.

"There was no messing around - we've won this cup back-to-back so are going for three in a row and that was the message before the game. Nobody has done that since the 1970s and that's our aim.

"At half-time it was 9-0 and the boys were saying they wanted 22. I think we got a few goals in the last few minutes which brought it up to 22.

"Some of the goals were really good and so was some of the football we played. We're a good footballing team and my whole philosophy is the ball stays on the ground...that's our identity and it doesn't change.”

Interestingly, boss McWilliams never actually played football himself but instead spent over 20 years coaching at various levels and has guided 22nd Old Boys to consecutive league promotions alongside cup glory.

Having the likes of Harris’ experience on the pitch is a massive boost for the Clarendon side and McWilliams says it’s a sign of how far the club has came that they can attract such talent.

"He's great,” he added. “What he gives me is experience and know-how from that level he has been at.

"The club is going from strength to strength. This is my third season in charge of the first team and every season has been a building block...we've had two promotions, two Cochrane Corry Cups and last season we were unlucky to lose in the Junior Shield quarter-final.