Sean Moore admits he has been loving every minute of his time at West Ham United after the ex-Cliftonville star made a first Premier League 2 start in Monday’s 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

The 18-year-old secured a summer move to the English giants after impressing for the Reds last season, scoring five goals in 34 Premiership appearances and was named Young Player of the Year.

He joined fellow former Irish League youngsters Callum Marshall (Linfield), Patrick Kelly (Coleraine) and Michael Forbes (Dungannon Swifts) in the Hammers’ academy with their U21 side, who won the 2022/23 FA Youth Cup, sitting second in the league table this term, four points adrift of unbeaten Tottenham Hotspur.

Moore has made substitute league appearances against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest while also coming off the bench in EFL Trophy cup victories against senior Football League outfits Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham Town and Colchester United.

Former Cliftonville ace Sean Moore made his first Premier League 2 start for West Ham in Monday's victory over Crystal Palace. PIC: West Ham United

The Republic of Ireland youth international, who also previously represented Northern Ireland at underage level, was deployed at right wing-back in Monday’s triumph where Marshall netted West Ham’s second goal from the penalty spot.

“It’s good to change positions and try a different role,” Moore told the club’s website. “I can cut inside and get at people, and I think it was a really good win from the boys.

“The message ahead of the second half was to go out and get a goal early on and we will win the game. Our goal was quick after half-time, and we just continued that to get the win.”

Moore admits having so many players from Northern Ireland in the academy has helped with the transition after signing a three-year professional contract at the London Stadium.

“I’ve loved being at West Ham since the first day!” he added. “I have settled in very well because there are a lot of boys from Northern Ireland who have helped that.