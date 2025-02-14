Former Crusaders and Nottingham Forest youngster Joel Thompson has been hailed as a “superb talent” by Finn Harps boss Darren Murphy after securing a transfer to the League of Ireland outfit from Colchester United.

Thompson marked his Irish League debut for the Crues aged 15 before making the switch into Forest’s academy in 2022, where the talented teen unfortunately suffered a broken leg.

The 19-year-old departed the Premier League high-flyers in September to “pursue opportunities elsewhere” and signed for League Two outfit Colchester on a short-term deal before being loaned out to Aveley in National League South.

Thompson played in all three of Northern Ireland’s group stage matches at the U19 European Championships last summer and will now hope to gain crucial senior experience in the League of Ireland’s First Division under former Irish League star Murphy.

Northern Ireland youth international Joel Thompson has joined Finn Harps. (Photo by Presseye/Stephen Hamilton)

Murphy represented Portadown, Glenavon, Linfield, Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United as a player before transitioning into coaching.

He was appointed Dungannon manager in 2012 and has also held backroom positions at the Blues and Crusaders alongside roles in the Northern Ireland youth set-up before taking over at Finn Harps.

The 50-year-old signed a new three-year deal with the Ballybofey side, who get their league campaign underway against Kerry on Friday evening, in November and is delighted to secure Thompson’s services.

“I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Joel to the club,” said Murphy. “He’s a superb talent who has been unfortunate with injuries since making the move across the water and so it’s brilliant to have him here at Finn Park.

"He’s eager to prove himself in senior football and he gives us options in a couple of areas of the pitch.

"He has fit in seamlessly to the group and I’m excited to work with him for the season ahead.”

Speaking ahead of last summer’s Euros, where Gareth McAuley’s side took on Norway, Ukraine and Italy, Thompson credited his education at Crusaders for setting him on the right path.

"I loved the Crues,” he said. “Stephen Baxter gave me my debut when I was 15.

"I loved every minute there, I was still in school and I was training with the first team on a Tuesday and Thursday night and then on the bench on a Saturday.

"Some of the experience there was so good - Billy Joe Burns, Paul Heatley - they've only played in the Irish League but the experience they have is scary. They only lost 2-0 to Wolves who had the likes of Diogo Jota playing for them, so they've experienced a lot of things.

"Then there's players like Ben Kennedy and Robbie Weir who have been across the water and played a load of games in the Football League. To be able to train with the likes of them set me up for coming over.