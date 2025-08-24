Former Irish League boss backing attacker to 'come back stronger' after season-ending injury

Dean Shiels has backed his former player Rhyss Campbell to “come back stronger” after it emerged he’s set to miss the rest of this season through injury.

Campbell, who scored nine Premiership goals for Shiels’ Coleraine last term and also worked under the former Northern Ireland international at Dungannon Swifts, joined Cliftonville earlier this summer.

The 26-year-old made his debut in the Reds’ opening league match of the campaign against Bangor at Clandeboye Park, but was forced off after 41 minutes in last weekend’s stalemate with former club Coleraine.

It was reported on BBC Sportsound this weekend that Campbell is set to miss the rest of the current season through injury, which comes as a major blow for Jim Magilton’s side as they look to improve on last term’s seventh-placed finish.

Cliftonville's Rhyss Campbell is set to miss the rest of this season. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

This latest setback is a cruel for one Campbell, who missed almost the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign at Dungannon through a serious knee injury, returning in the closing stages before sealing a move into full-time football at The Showgrounds.

Magilton had long been an admirer of Campbell before sealing his transfer to Solitude – he’s one of seven new players to arrive in North Belfast so far this summer.

Campbell was part of a Dungannon side that reached the Irish Cup semi-final under Shiels before losing out to Crusaders and he believes the attacker possesses a strong mentality to bounce back yet again.

"I’m really disappointed for Rhyss because he's a great person off the pitch,” Shiels said on BBC Sportsound. “He did previously have a knee injury at Dungannon.

"He had a super season for Coleraine last year, I think he scored 10 goals and had eight assists, and he’s a very honest player.

"He gives everything and he was really looking forward to his move to Cliftonville and hitting the ground running there.

"It’s really disappointing so early in the season and when Cliftonville fans haven’t seen the best of him.