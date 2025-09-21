Former Irish League boss Barry Gray admits 'everything is looking positive' after cancer treatment

Former Cliftonville manager Barry Gray says “everything is looking positive” after undergoing treatment for throat cancer last year – and admits the “scary time” has given him a greater perspective on life.

Gray began treatment in early-2024 while in charge of Newry City in the Premiership after discovering what he thought was a swollen gland.

The 45-year-old, who also enjoyed two successful managerial spells at Warrenpoint Town, stepped away from Newry duties in April 2024 to focus on his health and departed the club on a permanent basis in October.

Gray guided Warrenpoint into Northern Ireland’s top-flight for the first time in 2013 before taking over at Cliftonville following Gerard Lyttle’s exit to Sligo Rovers.

Former Warrenpoint Town, Cliftonville and Newry City manager Barry Gray. (Photo by INPHO/PhilMagowan/PressEye)

He led the Reds into an Irish Cup final where his side lost out 3-1 to Coleraine at Windsor Park.

Gray’s life was turned upside down when he was diagnosed with cancer, but after undergoing successful treatment, he has now put a tough period in the past and is looking forward.

"I was diagnosed with throat cancer and it spiralled everything in life out of control,” he said on BBC Sportsound. “Everything we knew as normal disappeared for a period of time, but thankfully we are on the other side of it now.

"We are fortunate to put it in the past and the health is good...everything is looking positive and that's all that matters.

"Within a number of weeks you're sitting in the cancer ward in Belfast and getting ready for your treatment plan. It tells you and shows everyone surrounding you that nobody is untouchable.

"This situation and that illness is one of the good things of being stubborn and ignorant at times, it gives you that can't be beat attitude and that's what you need as a football manager.

"When that comes into real life it can be a real asset to you. For me and the people closest to me, I'm never sick and never lie down, whatever the challenge is you get on with it, then all of a sudden that's taken away from you in the blink of an eye. It's a scary time."

A passionate football man, Gray kicked every ball on the sideline, but he admits recent experiences have provided him with a different outlook on its importance compared to life itself.

"It is (perspective)...when you go through (emotions of a result) on a Saturday evening, and sometimes even on a Sunday, Monday and Tuesday too, I always would have said when I go back to my door on a Saturday evening and my kids would meet me,” he added. “They don't care whether you've won, lost or draw, you're the same to them regardless, and that was always your reset.

"When you've something like this and you walk through the door, it's with you all the time, there's no ups and downs, it's there, and even today when it's beat and gone, it's still there in my house and will be for a long time to come.

"In perspective and reality, and I hope nobody has to feel what I have went through the last number of years to see it.

