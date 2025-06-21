Former Irish League boss feels 'there should be an all-island league' with potential to create 'unbelievable' product

Former Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has reaffirmed his belief “that there should be an all-island league” and feels a combination of teams from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland coming together would create an “unbelievable league”.

Lynch created history at Inver Park as he led Larne to their first-ever Premiership title in 2023 before successfully defending the Gibson Cup and masterminded progression into the Conference League’s League Phase last term.

It was those achievements that earned Lynch a move to League of Ireland giants Derry City last year and the Candystripes currently sit fourth in the Premier Division following Friday’s victory over Shelbourne, who will face Linfield in a blockbuster Champions League first round qualifying showdown next month.

There could be a further Irish League vs League of Ireland clash on the continental stage this summer with Cliftonville set to meet Shamrock Rovers in Conference League second round qualifying if they progress past St Joseph’s from Gibraltar.

Tiernan Lynch created history at Larne before taking over at Derry City. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

After Lynch’s Larne met Rovers in the League Phase last season – the Dublin-based side ran out 4-1 winners at Windsor Park before going on to reach the knockouts – conversations centred around the potential differences between the two leagues.

The Setanta Cup, which pitted teams from both divisions against each other, ran from 2005 to 2014 while Linfield and Dundalk met in the Champions Cup in 2019, but no all-Ireland competition has been held since.

Having now experienced both, Lynch believes there’s an opportunity to “work together”.

"In my opinion, I think that there should be an all-island league,” he told Off The Ball. “I think that there would be an unbelievable league here if you were to crossover.

"I think there's a great opportunity for that and these ties will hopefully start showing that there is that opportunity to work together.

"I'm very proud of my time in Northern Ireland and I'm really looking forward to both games if Rovers play Cliftonville if they get through.

"I think they are all very mouthwatering and I think it's great for football on the island of Ireland."

Damien Duff’s Shelbourne, who won the Premier Division title last season, currently sit sixth and will face another three league matches before entering their first leg against Linfield on July 9 at Tolka Park.

Former Chelsea and Fulham winger Duff admits meeting the Blues is “amazing”, but wants his side to find better form ahead of the tie.

"It's amazing,” he told Off The Ball. “Everyone always thinks of glamour, sunshine, getting their passport and going away.

"It's a brilliant tie, it's a very difficult tie and it will definitely have a derby feel to it.