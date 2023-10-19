Former Irish League boss joins Premier Intermediate League club as assistant manager
The 46-year-old departed Moyola Park earlier this month after two years in charge with the club sitting ninth in the Premier Intermediate League standings, winning one of their opening four league matches.
He guided the Castledawson club to the Irish Cup fifth round last season before their run was ended by a 2-0 defeat to Glentoran and they also recorded a fifth-placed league finish, but chairman David Spiers said “it was best for both parties to move on”.
"Unfortunately results and recent performances have not been at the standard expected at the club or the expectations of the manager himself and we agreed it was best for both parties to move on,” he said when announcing Hughes’ departure. “Stephen has always conducted himself in the most professional manner at the club and we are grateful for the dedication and work ethic he applied to the role.
"We can only wish him the very best in the future."
Andy Law was in interim charge for last weekend’s 2-0 league defeat to Ballymacash Rangers with the club searching for a permanent successor.
Hughes, who spent three years in charge of Ballyclare, will now serve as Barry Johnston’s assistant at the New Grosvenor Stadium.
"An “A” License coaching badge holder, Stephen has also had a previous spell as manager of Ballyclare Comrades and brings with him a wealth of experience and contacts within the Irish League,” the club said in a statement. “Welcome to Distillery, Stephen!”
Distillery currently sit 10th in the third-tier ahead of Saturday’s home clash with PSNI before they take on Rosemount Rec in the Irish Cup third round the following weekend.