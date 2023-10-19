Premier Intermediate League outfit Lisburn Distillery have confirmed the appointment of former Ballyclare Comrades and Moyola Park boss Stephen Hughes as their new assistant manager.

The 46-year-old departed Moyola Park earlier this month after two years in charge with the club sitting ninth in the Premier Intermediate League standings, winning one of their opening four league matches.

He guided the Castledawson club to the Irish Cup fifth round last season before their run was ended by a 2-0 defeat to Glentoran and they also recorded a fifth-placed league finish, but chairman David Spiers said “it was best for both parties to move on”.

"Unfortunately results and recent performances have not been at the standard expected at the club or the expectations of the manager himself and we agreed it was best for both parties to move on,” he said when announcing Hughes’ departure. “Stephen has always conducted himself in the most professional manner at the club and we are grateful for the dedication and work ethic he applied to the role.

Former Moyola Park manager Stephen Hughes is the new assistant manager at Lisburn Distillery. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan

"We can only wish him the very best in the future."

Andy Law was in interim charge for last weekend’s 2-0 league defeat to Ballymacash Rangers with the club searching for a permanent successor.

Hughes, who spent three years in charge of Ballyclare, will now serve as Barry Johnston’s assistant at the New Grosvenor Stadium.

"An “A” License coaching badge holder, Stephen has also had a previous spell as manager of Ballyclare Comrades and brings with him a wealth of experience and contacts within the Irish League,” the club said in a statement. “Welcome to Distillery, Stephen!”