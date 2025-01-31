Former Irish League boss reflects on 'joyous' dream run to the Irish Cup final as a Championship club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballinamallard United welcome Premiership opponents Carrick Rangers to Ferney Park on Saturday afternoon – a fixture which will spark memories for all associated with the County Fermanagh club of their dream run to the Irish Cup final in 2019.

Led by Harry McConkey, Ballinamallard achieved what is almost considered mission impossible by reaching the Windsor Park showpiece decider as a Championship club, beating PSNI, Carrick, Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint Town – the latter two in dramatic penalty shootouts – to set up a showdown with Crusaders.

It was Josh McIlwaine, who is still on the books at Ballinamallard, that scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 sixth round triumph over Carrick on their way to achieving history, reaching the club’s first-ever Irish Cup final.

They’d just been relegated from the Premiership the previous season and haven’t managed to find their way back to Northern Ireland’s top-flight since – their best chance was cruelly taken away when the 2019/20 season was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic with Ballinamallard sitting second behind Portadown.

Harry McConkey led Ballinamallard United to their first-ever Irish Cup final at Windsor Park in 2019. (Photo by INPHO/Declan Roghan)

Now under the watchful eye of former Linfield star Mark Stafford, who won this competition during his successful stint with the Blues, Ballinamallard are dreaming of another cup upset and creating yet more special memories.

While their progression into the final filled McConkey with pride, he admits it was hard to get over the ultimate disappointment of not producing their best on the biggest stage.

"The pain of the fact that we didn't perform the way we wanted to when we got there stayed with me for a long time,” he reflected. “I reflect back on the quarter-final and semi-final against Dungannon and Warrenpoint...they were joyous occasions.

"You could see what winning those matches gave to your community, everybody in Fermanagh and the bordering counties.

"You'd people from all parts and both sides of the community there supporting you which was fantastic for us to feel and see.

"It proves that you can have a good time in the Irish Cup but you have to back it up in your bread and butter, which is the league.

"It would have been my dream playing in Europe and in the Championship!”

McConkey departed Ballinamallard in October 2023 but remains involved in management through his role as Northern Ireland amateur international boss, taking his side to the UEFA Regions Cup in Switzerland last year.

The magic of the cup is very much still alive after Annagh United, Ards and Limavady United all caused shocks against top-flight opposition in the fifth round – something which McConkey is delighted to see.

"I don't miss the sleepless nights and the demands that are placed upon you (in management),” he added. “It's a great competition and nobody should be surprised by anything in the Irish Cup, which we proved.

"That's the beauty of it and for Larne to be losing to Limavady United, there's a massive gulf between those two teams.

