Former Irish League defender attracting transfer interest from Denmark

Former Irish League star Kofi Balmer is the subject of transfer interest from Denmark with First Division outfit Kolding making a move for the Northern Ireland defender.

Balmer is currently on the books of Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, but he has slipped down the pecking order under new manager Jens Berthel Askou.

The 24-year-old has made one league start at the beginning of the new season and also came off the bench in the closing stages of their draw against Rangers earlier this month.

Balmer has made 22 Premiership appearances for Motherwell since joining from Crystal Palace, but he has now attracted the interest of Kolding, who ply their trade in Denmark’s second-tier.

Kofi Balmer in action for Motherwell against Rangers. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Daily Record have reported that the Scottish club are unlikely to stand in Balmer’s way if he wants to make a move.

Balmer came through the ranks at Ballymena United, making 80 Premiership appearances before joining full-time Larne in 2021.

He spent only one year at Inver Park before Palace came calling with Balmer starring for their U21 team, racking up 22 league appearances alongside helping them reach the Premier League International Cup final.

Balmer was also named on the bench for three Premier League fixtures under Patrick Vieira in October 2022 before enjoying loan spells at Port Vale and AFC Wimbledon.

He signed a two-year contract with Motherwell last summer and scored on club debut in a Scottish League Cup victory.