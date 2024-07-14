Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Ballymena United and Larne defender Kofi Balmer admits marking his competitive Motherwell debut by scoring in their 3-0 Premier Sports Cup victory over Edinburgh City was “icing on the cake”.

Having departed the Irish League for Premier League outfit Crystal Palace in 2022, Balmer enjoyed loan spells in the Football League with Port Vale and AFC Wimbledon last season before making the permanent switch to Scotland this summer, signing an initial two-year contract at Fir Park.

The 23-year-old, who was named 2018/19 Young Footballer of the Year after impressing for the Sky Blues, wasted no time in showing the Motherwell faithful what he’s capable of, rising highest to head home from Andy Halliday’s delivery in the 43rd minute to put Stuart Kettlewell’s side ahead.

Northern Ireland youth international Balmer could have a big role to play for the North Lanarkshire outfit this term as they look to improve on last season’s ninth-placed Premiership finish and will be back in action on Tuesday when Motherwell travel to Montrose.

Kofi Balmer celebrates after scoring in Motherwell's victory over Edinburgh City. PIC: Motherwell FC

"As a defender a clean sheet is the main thing and the goal was just icing on the cake,” he told the club’s media channel. “Three points is all you can ask for.

"In the changing room we talked about needing to get off to a good start and we did that. We have to kick on and keep it up.

"When you're a player all you want to do is play matches. Although it can take a toll on your body, you play the matches, recover right and are good to go. Hopefully we can keep the momentum going on Tuesday."

Kettlewell was also impressed by Balmer’s debut showing and pinpointed a particular weapon that could come in handy throughout the new term.

"Kofi is one we were delighted to get in the door,” he told PLZ Soccer during his post-match press conference. “He gives us another option across the backline and pitched in with his goal.

"We know he has this ridiculously long throw which is something I never want to play into, but it's something we could use over the course of the season.

"It was more his all-round play...he looked assured, comfortable out of possession and is starting to grow with his communication, which is massive for us in the backline.

"We always said that something we needed to do was get more clean sheets across this season. I want to improve our record and that's why you see a couple of fresh faces in there."

The Motherwell chief is also confident they’ve unearthed another gem in Balmer after he captained Crystal Palace’s U21s and helped them reach the 2022/23 Premier League International Cup final.

“We hope so, that is basically what we do at the football club,” added Kettlewell. “We don’t sign the perfect player. We don’t sign anyone that has necessarily banged in 15 goals or who has been an absolute stalwart at their club.

“I think we’ve been fortunate in bringing Liam Gordon to the football club, he’s probably one that fits into that category of someone that’s been a captain, had success and played a lot of games of football but they’re rarities for us.