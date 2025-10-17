Former Irish League defender explains why time was right to make football return after ACL injury

An Irish League return wasn’t on Chris Rodgers’ radar after hanging up his boots following an ACL injury – but when close friend Clifford Adams rang offering him a position in his Dundela backroom team, he knew it was an opportunity too good to turn down.

Rodgers enjoyed a playing career that included spells at Ballymena United, Larne, Ballyclare Comrades, Carrick Rangers, Dundela and Portadown – his final match coming in an Irish Cup quarter-final against Cliftonville in March 2024, returning just four months after suffering what was meant to be a season-ending injury.

Having played under Adams, and his new Duns assistant John McAllister, at three different clubs while they served on Niall Currie’s coaching staff, Rodgers built up a close relationship with the pair, travelling to matches around the country together from Ballymena.

During those car journeys, there was often chat about the prospect of one day forming their own management team, and having been offered the top job at Wilgar Park, Adams kept his word.

Chris Rodgers leaves the pitch for what was the final time as a player in March 2024. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Still only 34, this marks Rodgers’ first step into Irish League coaching and he’s determined to give everything in order to help “two very good friends of mine” succeed.

"I have known Cliffy for a very long time,” said Rodgers. “He is a terrific man with a very good heart.

"He has a habit of taking some people under his wing and he certainly has done that with me over the years.

"John is the perfect example in this country of football and sport bringing people together. He’s a man that if it wasn’t for football, our lives may never have crossed paths, but I’m so thankful they did.

"I appreciate everything they have done for me. It’s probably no coincidence, that along with Niall, I always played my best football with them.

"When the call came to ask would I join them, in one way I wasn’t surprised, but you still feel a sense of gratitude that they are putting their faith and trust in you for such an important role.

"It was something we had discussed numerous times...they had always said to me that I would be on their team if and when.

"Trust is absolutely key in any management team – if you don’t have it, forget it because you’re in trouble, and whilst on many occasions we have agreed and disagreed, trust is a major factor in our relationship.”

A break from football allowed Rodgers to dedicate time to other areas of his life, including family, and while his young children won’t get a chance to see their dad playing, this is the next best thing.

“After stopping playing, getting back into football isn’t something I had thought about too much,” he added. “My life is so busy for different reasons and my two young children are the most important to me.

"While I was very keen to take this opportunity as they don’t come around too often, I had to ensure it was right for my personal life.

"I believe I was a decent player who probably didn’t fulfil his complete potential, but one thing I did do and always prided myself on was my professionalism.

"I could only take this job if I was able to carry that forward with me, and after a couple days thinking and sorting some things at home, I was delighted to accept their offer.