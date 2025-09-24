Former Irish League defender makes Slovakia transfer - and marks debut with goal
Diau, who came through the ranks at German giants Bayer Leverkusen and also spent time on the books of Hamburger SV, arrived in the Irish League with the Ports in January 2024, helping Niall Currie’s side win the Championship title.
The 32-year-old moved to Institute last summer and made 35 league appearances for Kevin Deery’s side, scoring four goals in the process, and was named Manager’s Player of the Season.
Diau was a popular figure in Irish League football having built up a significant online following – his TikTok profile has over 305,000 followers and videos have amassed 11.5million likes as he documents his footballing journey.
He has previously spent time in England, Israel, Romania, Iceland and Wales throughout his career, and now Diau has undertaken another new challenge in Slovakia.
FC Lokomotíva Košice were promoted from Slovakia’s fourth-tier ahead of the current campaign and have some European pedigree – they took on Italian giants AC Milan in the 1978/79 UEFA Cup, only losing out on penalties.
Diau made his debut in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Sabinov, rising highest to head home from a corner as Kosice ended a three-game losing league run.
Upon joining Portadown, Diau said: "I’m very happy to be signing for Portadown.
"It feels like I’ve found a home and literally can’t wait to get started and helping get this team back into where they belong. I’m looking forward to seeing the Portadown supporters in the games to come and hopefully can give them plenty to cheer about.”
Diau had signed a new one-year contract in May 2024, telling the club’s website at the time: "I’m delighted to be given the opportunity once again to showcase my abilities. Portadown is a massive club so everyone being lucky enough to wear the shirt should be honoured.
"I will give it my absolute all once more as when you play for the badge on the front, people remember your name on the back. I can’t wait for the big season ahead which is hopefully going to be a successful one.”