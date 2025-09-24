Former Irish League defender makes Slovakia transfer - and marks debut with goal

Former Portadown defender Brandon Diau has landed himself a new club, joining Slovakian third-tier outfit FC Lokomotíva Košice – and marked his debut by scoring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diau, who came through the ranks at German giants Bayer Leverkusen and also spent time on the books of Hamburger SV, arrived in the Irish League with the Ports in January 2024, helping Niall Currie’s side win the Championship title.

The 32-year-old moved to Institute last summer and made 35 league appearances for Kevin Deery’s side, scoring four goals in the process, and was named Manager’s Player of the Season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diau was a popular figure in Irish League football having built up a significant online following – his TikTok profile has over 305,000 followers and videos have amassed 11.5million likes as he documents his footballing journey.

Former Portadown defender Brandon Diau with his Championship medal. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

He has previously spent time in England, Israel, Romania, Iceland and Wales throughout his career, and now Diau has undertaken another new challenge in Slovakia.

FC Lokomotíva Košice were promoted from Slovakia’s fourth-tier ahead of the current campaign and have some European pedigree – they took on Italian giants AC Milan in the 1978/79 UEFA Cup, only losing out on penalties.

Diau made his debut in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Sabinov, rising highest to head home from a corner as Kosice ended a three-game losing league run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon joining Portadown, Diau said: "I’m very happy to be signing for Portadown.

"It feels like I’ve found a home and literally can’t wait to get started and helping get this team back into where they belong. I’m looking forward to seeing the Portadown supporters in the games to come and hopefully can give them plenty to cheer about.”

Diau had signed a new one-year contract in May 2024, telling the club’s website at the time: "I’m delighted to be given the opportunity once again to showcase my abilities. Portadown is a massive club so everyone being lucky enough to wear the shirt should be honoured.