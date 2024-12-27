Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland international Caolan Boyd-Munce admits scoring the winner in St Mirren’s 2-1 Scottish Premiership victory over Rangers was a “special moment” and the triumph had further Irish League significance after former Dungannon Swifts midfielder Oisin Smyth netted an opening goal from the penalty spot.

Boyd-Munce made his Glentoran debut as a late substitute against Crusaders in April 2016 before joining Birmingham City while Smyth spent six years in the Swifts’ senior ranks after progressing through the club’s academy, racking up over 100 appearances prior to sealing a switch to Oxford United.

Both players have had to be patient for their opportunities this term with Smyth starting only three times prior to a memorable Boxing Day success and Boyd-Munce, who earned his first Northern Ireland cap against Spain during the summer, hasn’t started since early-October and been an unused substitute in three of the Buddies’ last five matches.

It was Boyd-Munce’s stoppage time effort that helped St Mirren record their first league win over Rangers since December 2011 and moved them into fifth as they chase European football for a second consecutive season.

"It was a special moment,” Boyd-Munce told Premier Sports. “It has been a tough few months for both of us and it was a bit of realisation of sticking in and seeing where it gets you and we've both done that. It was more a feeling of relief than anything.

"The first five minutes when I came on I hadn't played in a while and couldn't breathe and I looked at Oisin and he was still running. Once you feel your way into the game...it's hard to come in to it but when you have those people around you it makes it easier."

Smyth, who was named man of the match, has now scored in consecutive matches after netting a late winner against Ross County last week with his stunning free-kick sealing their 2-1 success in Dingwall.

"I'm buzzing to be honest,” he said. “A lot of people won't know what that means to us but that's a massive result.

St Mirren's Caolan Boyd-Munce celebrates at the final whistle after the William Hill Premiership match at The SMISA Stadium, Paisley. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

"I was just trying not to think about it (penalty) and distracting myself. By that stage I've picked my side and know where I'm going.